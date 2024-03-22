Baylor basketball vs. Colgate live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 14 seed Colgate will get March Madness action underway at FedExForum when they meet in the West region Friday as part of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Baylor (23-10), making its 12th appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2008 under coach Scott Drew, is the heavy favorite. The Bears haven't lost their first game in March Madness since 2016.

Colgate (25-9) is making its fifth-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance after winning the Patriot League again and hoping for the first March Madness win in program history.

The winner will face the survivor between No. 6 seed Clemson and No. 11 seed New Mexico on Sunday.

Baylor vs Colgate live score updates in NCAA first round

What channel is Baylor vs. Colgate on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app

Baylor will tip off vs. Colgate on truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (sideline).

Baylor vs. Colgate start time, TV info, location

Start time: 11:40 a.m. CT

TV info: truTV

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Baylor vs Colgate preview

Baylor: The Bears are led by two potential one-and-done freshmen –.guard Ja'Kobe Walter and big man Yves Missi – but also boasts the only lineup in the country with six players averaging double figures in scoring. The Bears rank among the top 10 teams nationally 3-point percentage and offensive efficiency.

Colgate: Nobody from the Patriot League has been more successful than the Raiders, but they have yet to break through with an NCAA tournament win. They have, however, built second-half leads in two of their past three appearances. Colgate is led this year by sophomore Braedon Smith and a defense that ranks among the top 15 in fewest points allowed per game.

Baylor vs Colgate odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Baylor (-13.5)

Over/under: 138.5

Moneyline: Baylor (-1400)/Colgate (+775)

Baylor vs Colgate prediction, game picks

Baylor 80, Colgate 71: The Raiders will keep this closer than you think because of their experience in the NCAA tournament. But Baylor’s wealth of talent and potential one-and-dones – Walter and Missi – will be too much.

Baylor vs Colgate updates

Baylor: Guard Langston Love (ankle), questionable

Colgate: None

Baylor vs Colgate stats

Baylor

PPG: 80.5

PPG allowed: 71.2

FG% : 48.3

3PT% : 38.8

KenPom ranking: 15

Colgate

PPG: 71.5

PPG allowed: 63.2

FG% 47

3PT% : 36.1

KenPom ranking: 144

Baylor vs Colgate championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

BAYLOR: +3500

COLGATE: +200,000

Baylor basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Baylor's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/2 Kansas, W (82-74) 3/4 Texas, W (93-85) 3/9 Texas Tech, L (78-68) 3/14 Cincinnati, W (68-56) 3/15 Iowa State, L (76-62) 3/22 Baylor vs Colgate (NCAA Tournament)

Colgate basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Colgate's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

2/28 Holy Cross, W (77-58) 3/2 Lehigh, W (63-60) 3/7 Holy Cross, W (81-64) 3/10 Bucknell, W (68-65) 3/13 Lehigh, W (74-55) 3/22 Colgate vs. Baylor (NCAA Tournament)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Baylor vs Colgate live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament