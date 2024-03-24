Baylor basketball vs. Clemson live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 6 seed Clemson meet in a West region round of 32 NCAA tournament game at FedExForum that will get the action started Sunday in Memphis. Baylor is playing for its first Sweet 16 appearance since winning the national championship in 2021. Clemson hasn't been to the Sweet 16 in March Madness since 2018.

Baylor (24-10) boasts one of the nation's most potent and efficient offenses powered by potential NBA draft lottery pick Ja'Kobe Walter, backcourt mate RayJ Dennis and veteran Jalen Bridges. The Bears routed No. 14 seed Colgate in the first round by hitting 16 3-pointers and scoring a program record 92 points.

Clemson (22-11) enters this March Madness showdown led by the strength of its frontcourt and star P.J. Hall. Though the Tigers limped into the NCAA tournament this year with losses in three of their previous four games, they seemed rejuvenated in Friday's trouncing of No. 11 seed New Mexico. Clemson held the Lobos and their high-powered offense below 30% shooting from the field.

The winner of Sunday's game moves on to face No. 2 seed Arizona in Los Angeles on Thursday or Friday.

Baylor vs Clemson live score updates in NCAA second round

What channel is Baylor vs. Clemson today? How to watch, stream live

Baylor will tip off vs. Clemson on TNT. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV . Announcers for the game are Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (sideline).

Baylor vs. Clemson start time, TV info, location

Start time: 5:10 p.m. CT

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Baylor vs Clemson preview

Baylor: The Bears have one of the nation's five most efficient offenses and two potential one-and-done prospects that are expected to be first-round NBA draft picks this year in Walter and big man Yves Missi. Their wealth of athleticism and shooting make this a dark horse Final Four contender.

Clemson: The Tigers are a bit of a throwback in the NCAA tournament bracket with a deep inside presence manned by veterans P.J. Hall and Ian Schieffelin, but Chase Hunter's 21-point, six-assist performance Friday was an even better side. Along with sharpshooting Syracuse transfer Joe Girard, the Tigers are at their best when their backcourt is firing on all cylinders.

Baylor vs Clemson odds, betting line, spread

Spread: Baylor (-4.5)

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: Baylor (-210), Clemson (+170)

Baylor vs Clemson prediction, game picks

Baylor 80, Clemson 74: Clemson's bigs will give Baylor problems, but the Bears combination of shooting and athleticism will eventually wear out and subdue the Tigers.

Baylor vs Clemson injury updates

Baylor: Yves Missi (back), probable; Langston Love (ankle), questionable

Clemson: None

Baylor vs Clemson stats

Baylor

PPG: 80.9

PPG allowed: 71.1

FG% : 48.6

3PT% : 39.4

KenPom ranking: 14

Clemson

PPG: 77.4

PPG allowed: 70.8

FG% : 46.7

3PT% : 35.3

KenPom ranking: 25

Baylor vs Clemson championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

BAYLOR: +3000

CLEMSON: +12,500

Baylor basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Baylor's 2023-24 basketball season.

3/4 Texas, W (93-85) 3/9 Texas Tech, L (78-68) 3/14 Cincinnati, W (68-56) 3/15 Iowa State, L (76-62) 3/22 Colgate, W (92-67) 3/24 Baylor vs. Clemson (NCAA Tournament round of 32)

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season.

3/2 Notre Dame, L (69-62) 3/5 Syracuse, W (90-75) 3/9 Wake Forest, L (81-76) 3/13 Boston College, L (76-55) 3/22 New Mexico, W (77-56) 3/24 Clemson vs. Baylor (NCAA Tournament round of 32)

