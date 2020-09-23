Baylor AD mad at Dana Holgorsen, Houston’s ‘chirping’ after Week 3 game postponed

Baylor and Houston tried to set up a matchup between their programs for last Saturday, though the game was on the schedule for just six days before it was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, it seems, leaders at the two schools are still upset at each other for how the situation unfolded.

Baylor AD upset at Houston ‘chirping’ after cancelation

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades — speaking on SicEm365 Radio in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday — said he took offense from Houston coach Dana Holgorsen’s comments following the postponed game.

"Yeah, you know, I'll be candid: I'm disappointed in their head coach and the chirping," Rhoades said on the radio, via ESPN. "And I let the [Houston athletic director] know it. And, you know, in my opinion, [it's] not professional, but we'll move on and we'll move forward."

The game was canceled on Friday due to Big 12 Conference rules about roster minimums, which require a certain number of players to be available at specific positions in order for games to be held. Baylor didn’t specify which position groups they were short at due to coronavirus testing.

The game had been added to the schedule just six days earlier after Houston’s game against Memphis was postponed over coronavirus issues.

Holgorsen wasn’t happy that the announcement came less than a full day before the two schools were set to kick off. He even sent out a picture of the team’s equipment truck outside the Bears’ stadium on Friday after the news broke.

We were ready and we will stay ready... #GoCoogs #%$@&$ pic.twitter.com/wAtINo1as9 — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) September 18, 2020

"I don't know how it gets to 22 hours before the game," Holgorsen said on Monday, via ESPN. "There's a reason why our conference and the Big 12 tests three times a week. So, I would think that our opponent kinda knows where they're at just like we kinda knew where we were at. ... We had five buses out there, hotels lined up, we've got our equipment truck parked [at McLane Stadium].”

The Baylor-Houston game was canceled less than 24 hours before kick off last week due to the coronavirus. (AP/Tony Gutierrez)

