Baylor bizarrely announces its 2020 recruiting class with ... puppets (Videos)

Baylor found a really creative — and fairly bizarre — way to announce its signees for the 2020 recruiting class.

Apparently in an homage to the Lil’ Penny Hardaway Nike commercials from back in the day, the Baylor staff created videos welcoming its recruits to the program by portraying them as … puppets!

Yes, puppets.

The videos are narrated by the recruits themselves, but feature the puppets doing things like walking into McLane Stadium, lifting weights, sitting at a podium for a signing day hat ceremony, experiencing a photo shoot and even driving a truck.

Even if the videos drew some laughs on social media, Bears coach Matt Rhule said the recruits love them. That’s really all that matters.

I LOVE that Recruits LOVE our Signing Day Videos by our CREATIVE team! They wont settle to be like everyone else - we are BUilt Differently at @BUFootball #OdeToLilPenny #20Below — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 18, 2019

As of Wednesday morning, Rhule’s staff has officially received 10 national letters of intent. According to Rivals.com, Baylor has 15 total commitments and the 59th-best class in the country.

Baylor is currently 11-2 and ranked No. 7 entering the Sugar Bowl against No. 5 Georgia.

