Baylor 'admitted to moral and ethical failings,' but avoids major NCAA penalties

The NCAA has finally released the results of its investigation into the Baylor football program.

On Wednesday, more than five years after the school fired head coach Art Briles amid a major sexual assault scandal, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions handed down its ruling.

While there were violations uncovered, the NCAA panel that oversaw the case "could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on its campus."

"Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus but argued those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules. Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees," the panel said in its decision. "To arrive at a different outcome would require the [committee] to ignore the rules the Association's membership has adopted — rules under which the [committee] is required to adjudicate. Such an outcome would be antithetical to the integrity of the infractions process."

In a release, the NCAA said its rules "do not call for the Committee on Infractions to adjudicate" how schools respond to issues like the handling of sexual violence.

From the NCAA:

This case primarily involved allegations that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the school's disciplinary processes and did not report allegations of misconduct by football student-athletes.

The panel considered charges that three specific instances of alleged actual or threatened violence by football student-athletes went unreported by members of the football staff and resulted in impermissible benefits to the involved student-athletes. The panel found that those instances of non-reporting did not constitute impermissible benefits to football student-athletes because of a campus-wide culture of nonreporting.

The NCAA did find violations that occurred between 2011 and 2016, including impermissible benefits for one football player and the use of a "predominantly female student-host program that did not align with NCAA recruiting rules."

As a result, Baylor has been hit with four years probation, a $5,000 fine and several recruiting restrictions. Those include a reduction in official and unofficial visits, prohibiting recruiting communication during a two-week period of the 2021-22 academic year and reducing the program's number of recruiting evaluation days during fall 2021 and spring 2022.

Additionally, a five-year show-cause penalty has been given to a former assistant director of football operations for not participating in the investigation. Baylor will also be forced to vacate any records that occurred where an ineligible player participated.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions' ruling on Baylor was finally released on Wednesday. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Baylor avoids major NCAA penalties

The NCAA said it investigated whether or not football players were given special treatment, but "could not conclude violations occurred" in three of the four instances it looked into.

Because of this, Briles — and the football program as a whole — escaped major penalties, such as failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance and lack of institutional control. Those specific charges usually lead to major NCAA penalties, including the loss of scholarships and a bowl ban.

From the NCAA:

The panel also considered allegations related to the school's general student conduct process in which football student-athletes allegedly received special treatment in four instances. However, the panel could not conclude violations occurred in three of those instances, because the record shows that the general student body received the same treatment. As a result, the panel also could not find that the former football head coach failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance or that Baylor lacked intuitional control, largely because those allegations were specifically tied to the underlying allegations that ultimately did not result in violations.

NCAA has been investigating Baylor since at least 2017

Baylor first acknowledged that it was being investigated by the NCAA in June 2017, months after ESPN reported that BU administrators had been interviewed by NCAA investigators. That was more than a year after it fired Briles, the coach who brought the Bears to the top of the Big 12 during his eight-year tenure. However, Briles was fired after an investigation was conducted to assess how the school handled accusations of sexual assault, particularly among Briles’ football program.

The investigation found failings within the athletic department and football program and said there were “significant concerns about the tone and culture within Baylor’s football program as it relates to accountability for all forms of student-athlete misconduct.” In addition to the firing of Briles, the investigation led to the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw and the removal of president Ken Starr.

The Big 12 subsequently mandated that Baylor implement more than 100 recommendations made by Pepper Hamilton, the law firm that conducted the investigation. Throughout that process, the Big 12 withheld millions in revenue before in October 2018 it determined that BU had sufficiently returned to a suitable level of compliance.

Amidst all of that, the NCAA’s investigation still loomed. And in late 2018, a notice of allegations was reportedly sent to the school. Baylor was still waiting on a ruling from the NCAA when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the NCAA to postpone all of its infractions hearings. That further pushed the Baylor case down the road.

In December, Baylor announced that it completed a two-day virtual hearing with the Committee on Infractions.

“We believe we were given a fair opportunity to present our positions, and as we move forward, we remain excited about the future of our football program," Baylor AD Mack Rhoades said.

In its ruling Wednesday, the NCAA said Baylor failed to prioritize the implementation of Title IX, which created an environment in which "faculty and staff did not know and/or understand their obligations to report allegations of sexual or interpersonal violence."

"Because the culture of non-reporting was not limited to cases involving student-athletes, the panel could not find that these instances resulted in impermissible benefits," the NCAA said.

Baylor football has carried on with NCAA looming

In the immediate aftermath of Briles’ firing, Baylor struggled on the field. Longtime Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe served as the team’s interim head coach in 2016 and helped the team reach a bowl game.

BU then hired Matt Rhule from Temple. Rhule coached Baylor for three seasons, rebuilding the Bears into a Big 12 contender by Year 3. BU went 1-11 in his first season and finished 7-6 in his second season and then won 11 games in 2019. Baylor finished as the Big 12 runner-up, losing to Oklahoma in the conference title game.

After that season, Rhule left Waco to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers and BU brought in Dave Aranda, who had just helped LSU win the national title as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

In Aranda’s first season, Baylor went 2-7. Now his program will have to endure the NCAA penalties brought on by a previous regime.

