Bayley Currey fights to fifth-place finish in Truck Series battle at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. — It wasn’t a win, but it was a night to remember for Bayley Currey in Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Currey, racing a part-time schedule for Niece Motorsports, put together one of the best races of his well-documented NASCAR career, finishing fifth in the No. 41 entry and contending with teammate Carson Hocevar all night who went on to win the 150-lap event.

“I knew firing off we had to execute,” Currey said. “I feel like we got a pretty good start but lost that position to Rajah [Caruth] there but we were able to maintain and really just fighting to maintain the whole night… We’ll take it. We come home fifth there and put on those two tires hoping to maybe shake some stuff up. But huge thanks to everybody at Niece Motorsports.”

Currey’s last 15 starts in the Truck Series have come with the Al Niece-owned Chevrolet organization, known for success with now-Cup Series driver Ross Chastain and rising star Carson Hocevar, among others. And after the race, the team owner had high praise for Currey’s exceptional effort — and it’s clear the two have a strong bond.

“That’s awesome,” Currey said. “It just gives you the utmost confidence and it’s cool getting to work with Al. His water truck business is about 15 minutes from where I grew up there in Buda, Texas, so it’s cool to kinda have that relationship as well.”

At just 26 years old, the Texas native has already raced at every level of NASCAR, making 12 starts in the Cup Series, 111 in the Xfinity Series and now 37 in the Truck Series.

But his part-time schedule this season is arguably one of his best opportunities. And after a couple of strong showings in his limited starts this season, he’s eager for a chance to run a more consistent schedule and contend for a trip to Victory Lane.

“That’s the hope,” Currey said. “So, Conor Daly will be in [the No. 41 truck] at Mid-Ohio and it’s looking like I’ll be in it the rest of the year. Hopefully if I can keep having runs like this they’ll keep me in it. So I just gotta stay on it, keep the momentum rolling and hopefully we can win one of these things before the year’s over.”

It’s fitting that Currey came to Nashville with hopes of putting on a show to capitalize on his dreams. Friday night’s performance one was he will remember for a long time, even though the win eluded him.

And when asked if it was one of the best performances of his career, he didn’t hesitate to confirm the notion: “Absolutely. Without a doubt.”

Even in defeat, Currey was ecstatic and rather optimistic. He knows if he keeps his focus, his time in the sun will come.

“I’ve been over there with Niece, like I get an opportunity here and opportunity there and it’s just really come together this year with Worldwide Express and everybody over there and Chevrolet really helping us out too,” Currey said. “Being able to have all the resources we have right now, super thankful for that and hopefully we can build on this momentum.”