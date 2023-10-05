Bayless believes 49ers QB Purdy should be ‘running away' with MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Through four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, some believe that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is building a legitimate case for the league MVP award.

Purdy and the 49ers remain unbeaten this season and the second-year quarterback leads the league in QBR (84.6) and passer rating (115.1) and has yet to throw an interception in four games.

FS1's Skip Bayless proclaimed on Thursday's episode of "Undisputed" that he believes Purdy should be the leading candidate for the award.

"Brock Purdy should be running away with MVP, yet he's now tied for sixth-best odds to win MVP? Huh?" Bayless said.

The sports commentator notoriously is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and admittedly is nervous for the team's matchup with Purdy and the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

"Brock Purdy scares me to death going into Sunday night," Bayless added. "Because the harder I look the better he looks. The more I want him to mess up, screw up, get exposed, the harder I look for that, the more he does nothing wrong. I'm saying, what does he ever do wrong? You talk about only five touchdowns ... zero picks in four games. He just does not turn the ball over and yet he's running away with QBR. He is running away with it.

"He has surpassed Tua [Tagovailoa] by six points, that's a huge gap. He is running away with passer rating. And the key stat he is running away with exposes those people who think he's just a game manager, or system quarterback. On passes thrown over 10 yards this year in the NFL, he leads the league with 72 percent completion of 10 or more yards."

In four games this season, Purdy has completed 81 of his 112 pass attempts (72.3 percent) for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. And of course, zero interceptions.

"Kyle Shanahan keeps trying to tell you, I took the training wheels completely off, we do everything we want to do with this kid because he's shown me again and again under fire, under pressure, biggest moments that he will execute whatever play I want to call," Bayless added.

Purdy not only is proving to be the 49ers' franchise quarterback of the future, but already has earned Shanahan's complete trust under center in his second season.

And for that reason, Bayless understandably is nervous for Sunday's game.

