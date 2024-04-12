Bayern's Tuchel won't watch Leverkusen's potential title-winning game

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel speaks during a press conference after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he won't watch Bayer Leverkusen's potential title-winning Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

"I won't be watching the Leverkusen game on Sunday. I'll watch Arsenal," the coach said in a news conference on Friday. Bayern host Arsenal on Wendesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie.

The Bavarians are close to seeing their record run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles come to en end.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in all of their 42 matches this season, will claim their maiden league title if they defeat Bremen on Sunday. But that could happen the day before if Bayern and VfB Stuttgart lose their matches against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Bayern have lost their last two Bundesliga matches and will aim to defeat Cologne to avoid dropping to third place in the table.

Tuchel said Manuel Neuer can play after the goalkeeper missed a training session earlier this week. Aleksandar Pavlovic will get a few minutes on the pitch, while Leroy Sané is doubtful.

"It's about how much pain he can tolerate. We geared everything towards him being able to play for Arsenal. He was an important factor there and played a great game," Tuchel said.

The coach added that their focus is to have Sané ready for the game against Arsenal.

"The expectations before the Arsenal first leg were huge and he delivered. We expect him to keep pushing himself, then he'll be a key player for us," he said.

Winger Serge Gnabry is out for the time being due to a muscle strain.