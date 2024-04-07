Bayern's Müller 'in fighting mode' for Arsenal date after latest blow

Munich's Thomas Mueller and Heidenheim's Benedikt Gimber fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich at Voith-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Thomas Müller refuses to completely write off Bayern Munich's season and has urged an all-out effort on Tuesday in the Championships League at Arsenal after their domestic campaign turned from bad to worse.

Bayern blew a two-goal lead as they were stunned 3-2 by promoted Heidenheim on Saturday for back-to-back Bundesliga defeats and a 16-point deficit on leaders Bayer Leverkusen who are expected to clinch a maiden title next weekend.

Bayern now travel to Emirates Stadium for a first leg quarter-final, knowing that Europe is their only chance to avoid a first season since 2012 without any silverware. The return leg is a week later in Munich.

"With my many years of experience, I'm already in fighting mode for Tuesday. It's no good us picking on each other. We'll give it our all on Tuesday," Müller insisted.

The veteran forward played his 700th Bayern match in Heidenheim and was part of the Bayern team that beat Arsenal three times in knock-out ties between 2013 and 2017.

But Mikel Arteta's Gunners are vastly improved this term and underlined their Premier League title credentials with an impressive 3-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Bayern's main hope is that they have appeared stronger in the Champions League than in Germany where their setbacks also include a second-round Cup exit against third division Saarbrücken.

Club officials expect a reaction like the team showed in its 3-0 win over Lazio last month in the last 16.

"We're playing a very important game on Tuesday. Everyone has to examine themselves. It's bitter and really disappointing, but we now have to build our energy up again before Tuesday," sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"We all know that we can do things differently than today, and must."