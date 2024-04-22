Bayern's Gnabry trains on day off to try to get fit for Real clash

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is continuing to work on his comeback, with the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid his target.

Together with French left back Sacha Boey, who is also injured, the Germany international completed an individual session at the Bayern training ground on Monday. Team-mates had a day off.

Gnabry suffered a torn hamstring in the first leg of the quarter-final against Arsenal (2-2) this month and has been out since.

Boey has been missing since the international break in March, also due to a torn hamstring.

"With Serge Gnabry, it will be a race against time ahead of the game against Real Madrid," coach Thomas Tuchel said recently. The first leg on April 30 is in Munich and the return leg takes place on May 8 in the Spanish capital.

The final is on June 1 in London. Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the other semi-final.

The return of Gnabry would be important for Bayern because fellow winger Kingsley Coman is out longer term with an adductor injury and the France star could even miss the Euros in June.

Meanwhile another Bayern winger, Leroy Sané, is also being hampered by a nagging groin problem.

"For Leroy Sané, it will be a battle against pain ahead of Frankfurt and Real," Tuchel said.

Sané missed the 5-1 Bundesliga win at Union Berlin on Saturday but could feature next weekend at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.