Bayern's Gnabry out 'for the time being' with muscle strain

Munich's Serge Gnabry receives treatment during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is sidelined "for the time being" with a muscle strain and will definitely miss next weeks's Champions League quarter-final return leg against Arsenal.

Gnabry scored the 1-1 equalizer in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in London before having to leave the pitch injured in the 71st minute.

"Bayern must do without Serge Gnabry for the time being. The winger suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring ... as confirmed by a scan by the Bayern medical department," a club statement Wednesday said.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said post-match that Gnabry will not be able to play in the return leg, and the German international will also miss upcoming Bundesliga matches.

It was unclear whether he could be fit for the Champions League semis in early May, should Bayern progress.

Gnabry had only returned last month from another muscle injury.