Bayern vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more from crunch quarter-final fixture

Bayern Munich play host to Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final second leg with the tie delicately poised following a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Hoping to properly untilise their home advantage, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka netted the opener in just the 12th minute of the game before Serge Gnabry equalised six minutes later. Harry Kane marked his return to London with a goal from the penalty spot to send the German side into the lead though Leandro Trossard ensured the tie remains on level terms with a second half goal of his own.

Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight league titles meaning their focus has shifted fully to Europe as they desperately hunt for silverware this season. Bayern have not triumphed in the Champions League 2019/20 but are only three matches away from the final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, if Arsenal are victorious tonight they will reach their first European top-flight semi-final since 2008/09 back when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE

Bayern Munich host Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final second leg with kick off at 8pm

Tie level at 2-2 after first leg in London

Harry Kane hoping domestic disappointment fuels Bayern’s European campaign

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard both doubts for Arsenal after picking up knocks

Bayern vs Arsenal tips: Champions League predictions and football betting odds

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

A season that’s promised so much for Arsenal now hangs in the balance as they prepare to go to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, a result that left both sides feeling aggrieved due to controversial penalty calls that didn’t go their way.

After the draw, football betting sites see Bayern as having the advantage in the tie and make them favourites to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

The Gunners followed up the Bayern draw with a damaging 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home, a result which could have serious ramifications for their Premier League title aspirations as they slipped two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Bayern Munich’s own championship aspirations were officially ended at the weekend as Bayer Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions. That leaves the Champions League as their only remaining target in their efforts to avoid a first trophyless season in 12 years.

Europe may be Arsenal’s best hope of silverware too and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Wednesday’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal possible line-ups

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Laimer; Musiala, Muller, Tel; Kane

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Early team news: Bayern Munich

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern were dealt a blow at the weekend, when Kingsley Coman sustained a right adductor injury in the first half of their 2-0 win over Cologne. They are also likely to be without former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who was substituted at half time with a hamstring issue during the first leg, as well as Leroy Sane - also due to injury.

Alponso Davies is suspended after receiving a third yellow card of the Champions League campaign.

Early team news: Arsenal

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are both doubts and will be assessed before the game after picking up knocks late on in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Is Bayern Munich v Arsenal on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The Champions League match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

Good afternoon

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

In last week’s first leg at the Emirates, the two sides shared a controversy-hit 2-2 draw with both clubs leaving north London aggrieved at not being awarded penalties.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane continued his impressive form against the Gunners, whose title hopes took a blow at the weekend when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Bayer Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight league titles. They will go into the Champions League match knowing that record has been broken, but that could mean their focus shifts to Europe, and a title they have not won since the 2019-20 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on TV? How to watch Champions League fixture?