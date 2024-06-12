Bayern target Liverpool's Gomez - Thursday's gossip

Bayern Munich show interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, Chelsea think about offering Conor Gallagher a new deal, AC Milan target Aston Villa's Matty Cash.

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, 27, is a target for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Chelsea are thinking about offering a new deal to 24-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is wanted by Aston Villa and Tottenham. (Guardian)

AC Milan have held with talks with Aston Villa over a move for 26-year-old Poland right-back Matty Cash. (Talksport)

Villa's £30m asking price for Cash is likely to be a stumbling block in negotiations. (Athletic - subscription required)

Former Lille and Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is set to be appointed the new AC Milan manager. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, has been in touch with Barcelona sporting director Deco as the Brazil international assesses his summer options. (Sport - in Spanish)

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 31, has rejected the chance to join Saudi club Al-Nassr. (Football Insider)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to sign a two-year extension on his current contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and current West Brom manager Carlos Corberan are the leading candidates to take charge of Leicester City. (Athletic - subscription required)

Chelsea are considering making a move for Bournemouth and England striker Dominic Solanke, 26, this summer. (HITC)

Liverpool are expected to make an offer for 19-year-old Portugal and Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in the next few days. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

West Ham are interested in Wolves' Max Kilman, 27, but the English defender could cost in the region of £45m. (Mail)

The Hammers are also interested in 21-year-old versatile Argentinean forward Matias Soule at Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa have opened talks with Marseille over the possibility of signing 25-year-old France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Football Insider)

Fulham have set their sights on Luton's English defender Teden Mengi, 22, and plan to sign at least two centre-backs this summer. (Standard)

Tottenham's English defender Djed Spence, 23, is in advanced talks to join Serie A club Genoa on a loan-to-buy deal. (Football Insider)