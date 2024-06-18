Bayern see their advances rejected by United star this week after failing to meet financial expectations

Bayern see their advances rejected by United star this week after failing to meet financial expectations

Bayern Munich reportedly held preliminary talks with Casemiro this week regarding the prospect of a potential switch.

However, an agreement failed to materialise after Bayern’s proposal was too far below the 32-year-old’s financial expectations. After all, what club would be willing to pay an ageing midfielder £350,000 per week for four years despite arriving past his peak…?

Nevertheless, Casemiro has been the subject of widespread speculation following a particularly underwhelming campaign at Old Trafford. He’s found himself frequently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he could reunite with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema, while still pocketing an extortionate pay packet each week.

Read more: ‘Interest advanced’ – Ornstein has just hinted at who could be Ten Hag’s first signing of the summer

Casemiro uninterested in Old Trafford exit

He’s seemingly aware of the rumours surrounding his situation, too, as Brazilian outlet Trivela claims that the veteran would only consider leaving United if he receives an offer that not only meets his wage demands but also ensures that he can continue playing a key, integral role in the squad.

It remains to be seen if he will retain the same levels of faith from Erik ten Hag in 2024/2025. In some aspects, his experience has benefitted the team and his counterpart Kobbie Mainoo as the teenager navigated his transition to senior football, yet his sluggish and off-the-pace showings were often detrimental to the Reds’ results amidst such a turbulent term.

More Stories / Latest News

Bayern see their advances rejected by United star this week after failing to meet financial expectations

Jun 18 2024, 22:44

Sir Alex’s first-ever signing names his top-five United players of all time

Jun 18 2024, 22:05

Young attacker responds to United’s failed bid by expressing desire to sign new contract at current club

Jun 18 2024, 21:06