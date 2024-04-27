Bayern qualify to Champions League, Leipzig's hopes boosted

Munich's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. Niklas Treppner/dpa

Bayern Munich have qualified to next season's Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, while RB Leipzig's hopes to secure a spot in the tournament were boosted after a 4-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig were hosting Dortmund and fell behind in the 20th minute after Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock for the guests. But the hosts got the equalizer just three minutes later, after a video assistant review confirmed Lois Openda's goal.

They had penalty call overturned in the 31st, but took the lead thanks to Benjamin Sesko shortly before the break. Mohamed Simakan in the 46th and Christoph Baumgartner in the 80th secured Leipzig the important three points.

Leipzig are fourth, the last spot for the Champions League, and now five points ahead of fifth-placed Dortmund.

Dortmund are in the semi-finals of this season's tournament against Paris Saint-Germain and could also qualify if they win the title.

In Munich, Harry Kane slotted the ball into the net to give Bayern the lead against Frankfurt in the ninth minute. But the visitors hit back in the 23rd with Hugo Ekitiké.

Kane and Bayern, however, had the final word and the England forward scored the winner from the spot int he 61st.

With the result and Dortmund's defeat, Bayern qualified for the Champions League. The Bavarians are also in the semi-finals this year and will face Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg claimed a late 2-1 against 10-man Freiburg, who missed a penalty in the 87th, giving Maxence Lacroix the chance to score Wolfsburg's winner.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-0 win at Augsburg.

Champions Bayer Leverkusen host third-placed VfB Stuttgart later.

Munich players celebrate with Harry Kane (R) after scoring their side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (L) scores their side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. Niklas Treppner/dpa

Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner (2nd R) scores their side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan (C) celebrates with teammates Benjamin Sesko (L) and Xavi Simons after scoring their side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan (L) scores their side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Leipzig's Lois Openda (R) scores their side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (L) and Dortmund's Salih Oezcan fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa