Bayern Munich Yet To Approach Inter Milan For €60M Rated Midfielder

Bayern Munich are yet to make contact with Inter Milan to try and sign midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Inter will want at least €60 million to sell the Turk.

The last couple of days have seen sensational rumours emerge concerning Inter midfielder Calhanoglu.

Reportedly, Germany giants Bayern consider the 30-year-old a target.

And there is more than just idle interest in Calhanoglu’s signature from the Bavarians. They have already been in contact with the player’s representatives.

This could completely shake up Inter’s plans for the summer transfer window.

However, the Corriere della Sera report, as of yet Bayern have not approached Inter about the matter.

The Corriere della Sera report that, behind the scenes, Inter are waiting to see what Bayern do.

The newspaper note that relations between the clubs have been cordial in recent years.

Last summer, Inter signed two players from Bayern, Defender Yann Sommer and defender Benjamin Pavard.

Therefore, the Corriere della Sera report, Inter’s directors feel secure that Bayern will not try any underhanded manoeuvres or attempt to lure a key player away from them under their noses.

Nevertheless, the newspaper report, the Nerazzurri are preparing for the possibility of an offer.

And it would have to be a very big one.

Even though Calhanoglu will turn 31 next season and arrived on a free transfer, Inter value the Turkish international at no less than €60 million.

Calhanoglu has been a key part of Inter’s starting eleven. But at the same time, the former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen’s age means that he’s not truly “unsellable” – among other factors.

At the moment, everything is a matter of “wait and see” for Inter.

If either Bayern or Calhanoglu’s agent makes a clear overture, then the Nerazzurri would be ready for negotiations.

But on the other hand, there has been no such approach yet. Therefore, there are currently no negotiations.