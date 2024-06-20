Bayern Munich willing to splash €100 million to sign Barcelona target – report

Barcelona’s hunt for a new left-winger saw them linked with a familiar face in Xavi Simons earlier this year. The youngster, who was once one of La Masia’s brightest prospects, left the club over some disagreements and is not contractually tied to PSG in France.

Snapping the player from the French capital was never going to be easy, but hope reignited when it became clear that Luis Enrique and Co. do not count on the player in their plans.

PSG already have fixed starters in midfield the and forward department, leaving the door open for Simons to leave. The entry of other clubs into the race, however, has complicated Barcelona’s chance of striking gold.

The big offer

Earlier this week, it was reported that four European giants were in the race against Barcelona to sign the winger.

Now, BILD (h/t SPORT) relays that Bayern Munich are willing to go all out for the star.

The report claims that the Bavarians are willing to shell out around €100 million for Simons this summer and turn him into a regular starter under Vincent Kompany.

Barcelona could miss out on Xavi Simons. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

With PSG, RB Leipzig and PSV all involved in the operation in their own way, it is still far from simple. The €100 million offer, if true, however, virtually closes all doors for Barcelona.

A glimmer of hope

Should Simons leave PSG on a permanent transfer this summer, a massive part of the transfer fee will go straight to PSV Eindhoven where he played in the 2022-23 season.

The special clause, unsurprisingly, has the French club prefer loaning him out for a year before finalising a sale for next season. In such a situation, Barcelona stand to benefit.

If a loan departure is Simons’ only option, the player can push to return to his former club and delay a permanent move by one year. The only hurdle, however, will be that PSG could well demand a fee similar to Bayern’s offer of €100 million as a mandatory purchase clause.