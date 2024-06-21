Bayern Munich want Inter star Calhanoglu – Bild report

According to German paper Bild, Bayern Munich have set their sights on Inter and Turkey international midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Germans are trying to revamp their squad under new coach Vincent Kompany after missing out on the Bundesliga title.

Among the candidates to reinforce the team is Calhanoglu, who had arguably the two best seasons of his career at Inter under coach Simone Inzaghi.

He helped them reach the Champions League Final last term, then win the Scudetto this time around, all in a new deeper playmaker role that was developed for him by Inzaghi after Marcelo Brozovic’s injury.

Bayern Munich ask after revitalised Calhanoglu

If the report from Bild is accurate, then it could be a big money-spinner for Inter, who signed Calhanoglu as a free agent when he left rivals Milan in the summer of 2021.

Any transfer would be very costly indeed, seeing as he only recently signed a new contract with the Nerazzurri to June 2027.

His replacement is already effectively in the squad in the form of Albania international Kristjan Asllani.

Calhanoglu plays his international football for Turkey and is currently at EURO 2024, but he was born and raised in Germany, moving to Italy from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017.

This season, he contributed 15 goals and three assists in 40 competitive games for Inter.