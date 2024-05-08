Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Soccer fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal game online for free with a trial to Paramount+.

Football fans around the world eagerly await today, as the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League takes place. Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid will host the match between Real Madrid and the German powerhouse, Bayern Munich. Real Madrid enters with confidence following a La Liga tune-up game in which they defeated Cádiz 3-0. Bayern, on the other hand, is looking to get back on track after a 3-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart in league play. These two represent the “elite class” of football clubs, and a matchup in the prestigious Champions League semifinal is only fitting. If you’re looking to stream all the action online this week, we’ve got you covered below.

Where to Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Online

Get ready for the huge Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid match, airing live on Paramount+. Here’s how to watch the game online:

Stream Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid on Paramount+

Paramount+ is our top choice for streaming Champions League action today. It offers live coverage of sports events including Champions League and a vast library of premium content. At just $5.99 a month with a free one-week trial included, it’s a no-brainer for streaming the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid match without paying a dime.

How to Stream Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid for Free

Stream the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid game free with Paramount+’s one-week trial. Head to the site to start your trial, but just remember to cancel before to avoid any charges.

When Is Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid? Game Date and Time

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid is set to take place today, May 8, 2024, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Odds

It’s been a little over a week since these two clubs last faced off in Champions League play. In the last match, fans witnessed a 2-2 draw, sealed by a penalty goal in the 83rd minute from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. Vinicius, who scored both goals in the previous game, will be a focal point for the Bayern Munich defense as they look to advance. Offensively, Bayern will rely on veteran Harry Kane to shoulder the scoring load, as he has throughout the season. Expect a fiercely competitive game from start to finish, as a berth in the UEFA Champions League Final is on the line. At present, oddsmakers are favoring Real Madrid as the (-110) favorite over Bayern Munich at (+260).

