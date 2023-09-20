Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live: Onana howler gifts hosts lead – latest Champions League updates

André Onana gifted Bayern Munich a fist-half lead before minutes later Serge Gnabry scored the hosts' second - PA/Nick Potts

08:39 PM BST

35 mins - BAY 2 MUN 0

The cold truth is that United are not much of a side at the moment and in these big games away it always has the air of a team going up against opponents who are a division above them. That is how it has been so far this evening.

Bayern's Leroy Sane, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich

08:36 PM BST

33 mins - BAY 2 MUN 0

United nearly have one back immediately but they cannot convert.

08:36 PM BST

GOAAAL! Two goals in quick succession

No fluke in this one. Musiala breaks on the left, with pace, he cuts back beating Dalot in the box, though perhaps with a bit of luck as it deflects off the defender. He then lays it off for Gnabry in space who rakes a shot across goal and past Onana to put Bayern 2-0 up. United collapsing?

Bayern 2 Manchester United 0

08:33 PM BST

29 mins - BAY 1 MUN 0

That is just so poor from Onana. United with even further to climb. May as well try and continue to be positive but the crowd are now up.

08:31 PM BST

GOAAAL! Bayern take the lead after Onana howler

Sane takes a shot from about 20-odd yards out. It’s on target and is half-decent but it’s pretty much straight at Onana... who dives to his left and gets something on it only for the ball to squirm under him and into the net. That is poor. So poor and very disappointing, especially given how United had started. He dived but basically seemed to stay in the same place, not really moving to his left. Rotten.

Bayern 1 Manchester United 0

08:28 PM BST

26 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Bayern coming back into the game now and currently the more dangerous side. United, consequently, having to do a bit more defending. Laimer breaks on the right, sends in a cross to a man waiting on the left corner of the six-yard box but Casemiro nods clear for a throw-in. Only one shot for each team so far...

08:26 PM BST

23 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Bayern in properly for the first time as Gnabry picks up the ball in the United box, but Martinez makes a nuisance of himself, sneaking in there to get the ball clear before any shot is attempted. Not too much of the ball for this man below:

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Allianz Arena

08:23 PM BST

21 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Lindelof blocks a Musiala cross from close in on the right-hand side. Bayern take the corner and Onana palms it away at the far post for another corner. He then claims it comfortably from Kimmich’s kick.

08:21 PM BST

19 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Reguilon gives the ball away but Dalot is there to intercept a few passes later and United counter. Fernandes tries to send Hojlund through on goal but it is just a touch heavy and Upamecano sends it back to the keeper.

08:20 PM BST

17 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Rashford making light work of Laimer on the left wing, cuts back and gets a cross away though Ulreich is there to claim it in the six-yard box. Positive again, United have been the better side and have been forwards about going forwards, as it were.

08:18 PM BST

15 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Fernandes takes the free kick and launches it in but Kane heads it away for a United throw-in.

08:17 PM BST

14 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

United being given a fair bit of space in the middle of the park. Reguilon bursts down the left wing again and is fouled by Upamecano and United have a free-kick just on the left wing, level with the edge of the box.

08:13 PM BST

11 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Apparently the fact that United have scored in their last 13 trips to Germany in European football has to be “taken as a positive” for them. Does it? Why does something that happened a decade ago have any relevance to what’s happening on the pitch tonight?

Pellistri is almost threaded through but he fouls Davies and Bayern win a free-kick. Lively start from United so far.

Alphonso Davies in action with Manchester United's Casemiro

08:11 PM BST

9 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Eriksen takes the corner with his right, it’s a short one to Rashford. Eriksen then picks it up again and swings it in towards the back post but Ulreich punches confidently away.

08:10 PM BST

8 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Reguilon and Rashford link up well on the left-hand side and the former wins a corner.

08:08 PM BST

5 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Well, believe it or not United should be 1-0 up. Eriksen gets space on the left, sends in a cross which is deflected towards Pellistri at the back post but he is put off (or, as it seemed to me, fouled) by Davies and he misses his shot. Or rather, does not get one away. The rebound falls at the other post and is turned around it by the Bayern keeper...

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri, right, is tackled by Bayern's Alphonso Davies during the Champions League group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

08:05 PM BST

2 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0

Sane gets forward after picking up a cross on the edge of the box, he gets behind the defence but is forced wide though does well to win a corner.

08:04 PM BST

KICK OFF: BAY 0 MUN 0

Bayern in white and red and United in their trendy green and white change strip.

08:03 PM BST

Not going to lie...

That is probably the weakest Man Utd bench I have seen in my time. It has three goalkeepers on it, a 35-year-old Jonny Evans and several players who do not even have Wikipedia pages.

07:56 PM BST

With a little over five minutes to go

Here’s a reminder of the line-ups:

07:52 PM BST

Solskjaer: Some Man Utd players not as good as they think they are

Let’s see how good these ones are tonight...

07:49 PM BST

A history of European success at these two clubs

Bayern’s is a little more storied and successful than United’s, certainly in recent times. Arsenal end their near-six-year wait for Champions League football. United have not really made much of an impression on this tournament since Sir Alex Ferguson left but have never been out of it for any prolonged period. Mind you, neither have they been in it for any prolonged period, either.

Anyway, here’s the most recent 10 years in the competition for both clubs.

Bayern Munich

2022/23 - Quarter-finals

2021/22 - Quarter-finals

2020/21 - Quarter-finals

2019/20 - Final

2018/19 - Last 16

2017/18 - Semi-finals

2016/17 - Quarter-finals

2015/16 - Semi-finals

2014/15 - Semi-finals

2013/14 - Semi-finals

Manchester United

2022/23 - Did not qualify

2021/22 - Round of 16

2020/21 - Group stage

2019/20 - DNQ

2018/19 - Quarter-finals

2017/18 - DNQ

2016/17 - DNQ

2015/16 - Group stage

2014/15 - DNQ

2013/14 - Quarter finals

As you can see, quite a contrast. Only once have Bayern failed to make it to the quarter-finals and only twice have United made it that far.

07:45 PM BST

Erik ten Hag also has a few words before the game

“The club and the squad interest is always ahead of everything else. I think we are living in small margins. You have to analyse the games. We should have won at Arsenal. We have to step up, we have to put in higher levels and performances and then the wins will come. The winning culture is present here [at Bayern] and that [coaching here] was a great experience. I take that with me in my career and it helped me a lot.”

07:38 PM BST

Thomas Tuchel speaks to TNT Sports... he is banned from the touchline today

“In the last meeting it was around seven [when I last spoke to my team], we did a set-piece meeting. It’s not only Jamal and not only Thomas up front, we have many players in different positions who can play and start for us. Jamal is a key player for us with his ability... to speed up and accelerate the game. Hopefully we find spaces to start fast attacks from possession and that would be ideal for Jamal and he’s a good mix with Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies on the side. “Everyone expects us here in the country to win every match and to compete for the title. Bayern is used to being in quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. There is full focus on the first match today. These nights like this is a dream come true, it is a big gift to be part of this. It’s a pity that I am not on the sideline.”

07:35 PM BST

Erik ten Hag is at his lowest ebb at Manchester United – now his signings must salvage season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed some Manchester United players believe they are better than they actually are. Erik ten Hag’s predecessor as permanent United manager also blamed agents and family members for creating “a disease of modern football” by inflating players’ egos. Solskjaer’s comments in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic come at a time when his long-term successor Ten Hag faces a litany of problems on and off the field.

Read James Ducker’s full piece here.

07:30 PM BST

James Ducker on Bayern

Harry Kane leads the line for Bayern as expected with Leroy Sane, Musiala and Serge Gnabry behind him. Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern coach, is a keen admirer of Marcus Rashford - he wanted to sign him when in charge of PSG – and seems to have identified the England forward as United’s greatest threat given that it looks like Joshua Kimmich could be deployed at right back rather than in central midfield.

If Tuchel needs to change things, it’s fair to say he has a lot more options available to him off the bench than Ten Hag. Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the hugely promising Mathys Tel, the 18-year-old French striker, are all among the Bayern substitutes.

07:22 PM BST

Bayern vs United, head-to-head record

United and Bayern have met a total of 11 times in European competition and in fact all competitions. United have won just two of those, Bayern four with four draws. Perhaps surprisingly (or not), the first meeting between these two sides (the fifth and 12th most successful sides in Europe respectively) was in 1998.

Here’s how United have fared in their meetings since 2010, with all matches in the Champions league:

Lost 2-1 away, March 2010

Won 3-2 at home, April 2010

Drew 1-1 at home, April 2014

Lost 3-1 away, April 2014

In fairness, the 3-2 win saw the club eliminated after a late(ish) Arjen Robben strike.

07:12 PM BST

What would be a good result for United?

One suspects Ten Hag would bite your hand off for a point tonight, let alone all three. To put United’s challenge tonight into some perspective, Bayern are unbeaten in their last 27 home group stage games in the Champions League dating back almost a decade. The last team to win here in the group stage? Manchester City, in December 2013. Bayern have won their opening group stage game in each of their last 19 Champions League campaigns, scoring 47 goals and conceding just two in the process, and have won their last 14 home group stage matches.

07:11 PM BST

James Ducker is in situ at the Allianz Arena

Erik ten Hag has abandoned the midfield diamond he deployed in the defeat to Brighton on Saturday and drafted in the young Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri for only his second United start at the expense of Scott McTominay. With Antony and Jadon Sancho unavailable due to off field issues and Mason Mount not yet back to full fitness after a hamstring injury, Pellistri gets his chance in United’s troublesome right wing spot.

United are severely depleted – one glance at the substitutes’ bench underlines that. Ten Hag has named three goalkeepers among his substitutes and Jonny Evans, the 35-year-old veteran Northern Ireland centre-half, is the only recognised defender among them. Ten Hag is without nine senior players through injury plus the absent Antony and Sancho - around six of which could be considered first choice starters - while Donny van de Beek is ineligible after being omitted from United’s Champions League squad.

07:08 PM BST

It's a first-ever Champions League start for Facundo Pellistri tonight

Facundo Pellistri of Manchester United in action during a Manchester United Training Session at Carrington Training Ground on September 19, 2023 in Manchester, England

Good luck him.

07:01 PM BST

The teams are in...

Starting XI: Ulreich Upamecano, Minjae, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kane, Sane, Davies, Laimer, Musiala

Substitutes: Peretz, De Ligt, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Sarr, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Schmitt, Kratzig]

Starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Fernandez, Rashford, Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Martial, Garnacho, Heaton, Evans, McTominay, Vitek, Gore, Mejbri, Forson

05:19 PM BST

Erik ten Hag: I've never been able to name my strongest Man Utd XI

Erik ten Hag has admitted his concerns about Manchester United’s growing injury crisis and claimed an extensive casualty list has prevented him from being able to consistently field his best starting XI from the moment he joined the club.

United will be without 12 senior players against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena after a severely depleted 21-man squad featuring four goalkeepers arrived in Germany on Tuesday night under pressure to ease their mounting problems.

Bayern are unbeaten in 27 home Champions League group stage matches dating back almost a decade and have won their opening fixture in each of the last 19 campaigns going back 20 years, whereas United have a dire record in big games away from home under Ten Hag.

While Jadon Sancho and Antony are missing due to off field issues and Donny van de Beek is ineligible after being omitted from United’s Champions League squad, Ten Hag has nine players unavailable through injury, including new signing Sofyan Amrabat.

Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have returned to training following injuries but were not deemed ready to face Bayern while Harry Maguire – whom Harry Kane believes has become a “scapegoat” – reported a complaint despite completing Tuesday’s session and has not travelled. Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are also missing in addition to Amrabat.

Erik ten Hag has a tough job on his hands - Shutterstock/Anna Szilagyi

“Of course it’s a concern but that’s why we constructed the squad with depth so we can deal with it,” said Ten Hag, whose side’s 3-1 loss at home to Brighton was their third defeat in four matches. “One thing is true, I think from the start last season I almost never started with the best starting XI, there was always something like an injury.

“But you have to deal with it and we always got the results in, apart from the period we are in now. That is football and I have the experience in the past, I managed it in the past, it’s not always going up and you have to deal with it.

“Of course we analyse why things happen but we also have to deal with the facts and it’s always about the players available.”

Ten Hag’s Ajax were the last team to avoid defeat away to Bayern in the Champions League group stage in October 2018, since when the German champions have won 14 successive group games at the Allianz. Ten Hag has warned his players they cannot switch off for a moment.

“They have very attractive players, very skilful, you can’t be unfocused for one second, one split second because there is so much individual class that they have,” the United manager said. “But they also leave you sometimes space but we are very respectful of Bayern, especially in the Champions League, especially at the group stage at home they are very strong.”

United’s season has been beset with problems so far and Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern coach and former Chelsea manager, believes the shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson still looms large over the club.

“I felt with Manchester United there was always a lot of noise, a lot of pundits are ex-players from Manchester United, you have this legacy from Sir Alex Ferguson which creates a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation around Manchester United,” Tuchel said.