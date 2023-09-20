Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live: Onana howler gifts hosts lead – latest Champions League updates
08:39 PM BST
35 mins - BAY 2 MUN 0
The cold truth is that United are not much of a side at the moment and in these big games away it always has the air of a team going up against opponents who are a division above them. That is how it has been so far this evening.
08:36 PM BST
33 mins - BAY 2 MUN 0
United nearly have one back immediately but they cannot convert.
08:36 PM BST
GOAAAL! Two goals in quick succession
No fluke in this one. Musiala breaks on the left, with pace, he cuts back beating Dalot in the box, though perhaps with a bit of luck as it deflects off the defender. He then lays it off for Gnabry in space who rakes a shot across goal and past Onana to put Bayern 2-0 up. United collapsing?
Bayern 2 Manchester United 0
08:33 PM BST
29 mins - BAY 1 MUN 0
That is just so poor from Onana. United with even further to climb. May as well try and continue to be positive but the crowd are now up.
08:31 PM BST
GOAAAL! Bayern take the lead after Onana howler
Sane takes a shot from about 20-odd yards out. It’s on target and is half-decent but it’s pretty much straight at Onana... who dives to his left and gets something on it only for the ball to squirm under him and into the net. That is poor. So poor and very disappointing, especially given how United had started. He dived but basically seemed to stay in the same place, not really moving to his left. Rotten.
Bayern 1 Manchester United 0
08:28 PM BST
26 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Bayern coming back into the game now and currently the more dangerous side. United, consequently, having to do a bit more defending. Laimer breaks on the right, sends in a cross to a man waiting on the left corner of the six-yard box but Casemiro nods clear for a throw-in. Only one shot for each team so far...
08:26 PM BST
23 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Bayern in properly for the first time as Gnabry picks up the ball in the United box, but Martinez makes a nuisance of himself, sneaking in there to get the ball clear before any shot is attempted. Not too much of the ball for this man below:
08:23 PM BST
21 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Lindelof blocks a Musiala cross from close in on the right-hand side. Bayern take the corner and Onana palms it away at the far post for another corner. He then claims it comfortably from Kimmich’s kick.
08:21 PM BST
19 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Reguilon gives the ball away but Dalot is there to intercept a few passes later and United counter. Fernandes tries to send Hojlund through on goal but it is just a touch heavy and Upamecano sends it back to the keeper.
08:20 PM BST
17 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Rashford making light work of Laimer on the left wing, cuts back and gets a cross away though Ulreich is there to claim it in the six-yard box. Positive again, United have been the better side and have been forwards about going forwards, as it were.
08:18 PM BST
15 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Fernandes takes the free kick and launches it in but Kane heads it away for a United throw-in.
08:17 PM BST
14 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
United being given a fair bit of space in the middle of the park. Reguilon bursts down the left wing again and is fouled by Upamecano and United have a free-kick just on the left wing, level with the edge of the box.
08:13 PM BST
11 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Apparently the fact that United have scored in their last 13 trips to Germany in European football has to be “taken as a positive” for them. Does it? Why does something that happened a decade ago have any relevance to what’s happening on the pitch tonight?
Pellistri is almost threaded through but he fouls Davies and Bayern win a free-kick. Lively start from United so far.
08:11 PM BST
9 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Eriksen takes the corner with his right, it’s a short one to Rashford. Eriksen then picks it up again and swings it in towards the back post but Ulreich punches confidently away.
08:10 PM BST
8 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Reguilon and Rashford link up well on the left-hand side and the former wins a corner.
08:08 PM BST
5 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Well, believe it or not United should be 1-0 up. Eriksen gets space on the left, sends in a cross which is deflected towards Pellistri at the back post but he is put off (or, as it seemed to me, fouled) by Davies and he misses his shot. Or rather, does not get one away. The rebound falls at the other post and is turned around it by the Bayern keeper...
08:05 PM BST
2 mins - BAY 0 MUN 0
Sane gets forward after picking up a cross on the edge of the box, he gets behind the defence but is forced wide though does well to win a corner.
08:04 PM BST
KICK OFF: BAY 0 MUN 0
Bayern in white and red and United in their trendy green and white change strip.
08:03 PM BST
Not going to lie...
That is probably the weakest Man Utd bench I have seen in my time. It has three goalkeepers on it, a 35-year-old Jonny Evans and several players who do not even have Wikipedia pages.
07:56 PM BST
With a little over five minutes to go
Here’s a reminder of the line-ups:
07:52 PM BST
Solskjaer: Some Man Utd players not as good as they think they are
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed some Manchester United players believe they are better than they actually are.
Erik ten Hag’s predecessor as permanent United manager also blamed agents and family members for creating “a disease of modern football” by inflating players’ egos.
Solskjaer’s comments in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic come at a time when his long-term successor Ten Hag faces a litany of problems on and off the field.
Let’s see how good these ones are tonight...
07:49 PM BST
A history of European success at these two clubs
Bayern’s is a little more storied and successful than United’s, certainly in recent times. Arsenal end their near-six-year wait for Champions League football. United have not really made much of an impression on this tournament since Sir Alex Ferguson left but have never been out of it for any prolonged period. Mind you, neither have they been in it for any prolonged period, either.
Anyway, here’s the most recent 10 years in the competition for both clubs.
Bayern Munich
2022/23 - Quarter-finals
2021/22 - Quarter-finals
2020/21 - Quarter-finals
2019/20 - Final
2018/19 - Last 16
2017/18 - Semi-finals
2016/17 - Quarter-finals
2015/16 - Semi-finals
2014/15 - Semi-finals
2013/14 - Semi-finals
Manchester United
2022/23 - Did not qualify
2021/22 - Round of 16
2020/21 - Group stage
2019/20 - DNQ
2018/19 - Quarter-finals
2017/18 - DNQ
2016/17 - DNQ
2015/16 - Group stage
2014/15 - DNQ
2013/14 - Quarter finals
As you can see, quite a contrast. Only once have Bayern failed to make it to the quarter-finals and only twice have United made it that far.
07:45 PM BST
Erik ten Hag also has a few words before the game
“The club and the squad interest is always ahead of everything else. I think we are living in small margins. You have to analyse the games. We should have won at Arsenal. We have to step up, we have to put in higher levels and performances and then the wins will come. The winning culture is present here [at Bayern] and that [coaching here] was a great experience. I take that with me in my career and it helped me a lot.”
07:38 PM BST
Thomas Tuchel speaks to TNT Sports... he is banned from the touchline today
“In the last meeting it was around seven [when I last spoke to my team], we did a set-piece meeting. It’s not only Jamal and not only Thomas up front, we have many players in different positions who can play and start for us. Jamal is a key player for us with his ability... to speed up and accelerate the game. Hopefully we find spaces to start fast attacks from possession and that would be ideal for Jamal and he’s a good mix with Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies on the side.
“Everyone expects us here in the country to win every match and to compete for the title. Bayern is used to being in quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. There is full focus on the first match today. These nights like this is a dream come true, it is a big gift to be part of this. It’s a pity that I am not on the sideline.”
07:35 PM BST
Erik ten Hag is at his lowest ebb at Manchester United – now his signings must salvage season
Read James Ducker’s full piece here.
07:30 PM BST
James Ducker on Bayern
Harry Kane leads the line for Bayern as expected with Leroy Sane, Musiala and Serge Gnabry behind him. Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern coach, is a keen admirer of Marcus Rashford - he wanted to sign him when in charge of PSG – and seems to have identified the England forward as United’s greatest threat given that it looks like Joshua Kimmich could be deployed at right back rather than in central midfield.
If Tuchel needs to change things, it’s fair to say he has a lot more options available to him off the bench than Ten Hag. Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the hugely promising Mathys Tel, the 18-year-old French striker, are all among the Bayern substitutes.
07:22 PM BST
Bayern vs United, head-to-head record
United and Bayern have met a total of 11 times in European competition and in fact all competitions. United have won just two of those, Bayern four with four draws. Perhaps surprisingly (or not), the first meeting between these two sides (the fifth and 12th most successful sides in Europe respectively) was in 1998.
Here’s how United have fared in their meetings since 2010, with all matches in the Champions league:
Lost 2-1 away, March 2010
Won 3-2 at home, April 2010
Drew 1-1 at home, April 2014
Lost 3-1 away, April 2014
In fairness, the 3-2 win saw the club eliminated after a late(ish) Arjen Robben strike.
07:12 PM BST
What would be a good result for United?
One suspects Ten Hag would bite your hand off for a point tonight, let alone all three. To put United’s challenge tonight into some perspective, Bayern are unbeaten in their last 27 home group stage games in the Champions League dating back almost a decade. The last team to win here in the group stage? Manchester City, in December 2013. Bayern have won their opening group stage game in each of their last 19 Champions League campaigns, scoring 47 goals and conceding just two in the process, and have won their last 14 home group stage matches.
07:11 PM BST
James Ducker is in situ at the Allianz Arena
Erik ten Hag has abandoned the midfield diamond he deployed in the defeat to Brighton on Saturday and drafted in the young Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri for only his second United start at the expense of Scott McTominay. With Antony and Jadon Sancho unavailable due to off field issues and Mason Mount not yet back to full fitness after a hamstring injury, Pellistri gets his chance in United’s troublesome right wing spot.
United are severely depleted – one glance at the substitutes’ bench underlines that. Ten Hag has named three goalkeepers among his substitutes and Jonny Evans, the 35-year-old veteran Northern Ireland centre-half, is the only recognised defender among them. Ten Hag is without nine senior players through injury plus the absent Antony and Sancho - around six of which could be considered first choice starters - while Donny van de Beek is ineligible after being omitted from United’s Champions League squad.
07:08 PM BST
It's a first-ever Champions League start for Facundo Pellistri tonight
Good luck him.
07:01 PM BST
The teams are in...
Bayern Munich
Starting XI: Ulreich Upamecano, Minjae, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kane, Sane, Davies, Laimer, Musiala
Substitutes: Peretz, De Ligt, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Sarr, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Schmitt, Kratzig]
Manchester United
Starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Fernandez, Rashford, Hojlund
Substitutes: Bayindir, Martial, Garnacho, Heaton, Evans, McTominay, Vitek, Gore, Mejbri, Forson
05:19 PM BST
Erik ten Hag: I've never been able to name my strongest Man Utd XI
Erik ten Hag has admitted his concerns about Manchester United’s growing injury crisis and claimed an extensive casualty list has prevented him from being able to consistently field his best starting XI from the moment he joined the club.
United will be without 12 senior players against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena after a severely depleted 21-man squad featuring four goalkeepers arrived in Germany on Tuesday night under pressure to ease their mounting problems.
Bayern are unbeaten in 27 home Champions League group stage matches dating back almost a decade and have won their opening fixture in each of the last 19 campaigns going back 20 years, whereas United have a dire record in big games away from home under Ten Hag.
While Jadon Sancho and Antony are missing due to off field issues and Donny van de Beek is ineligible after being omitted from United’s Champions League squad, Ten Hag has nine players unavailable through injury, including new signing Sofyan Amrabat.
Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have returned to training following injuries but were not deemed ready to face Bayern while Harry Maguire – whom Harry Kane believes has become a “scapegoat” – reported a complaint despite completing Tuesday’s session and has not travelled. Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are also missing in addition to Amrabat.
“Of course it’s a concern but that’s why we constructed the squad with depth so we can deal with it,” said Ten Hag, whose side’s 3-1 loss at home to Brighton was their third defeat in four matches. “One thing is true, I think from the start last season I almost never started with the best starting XI, there was always something like an injury.
“But you have to deal with it and we always got the results in, apart from the period we are in now. That is football and I have the experience in the past, I managed it in the past, it’s not always going up and you have to deal with it.
“Of course we analyse why things happen but we also have to deal with the facts and it’s always about the players available.”
Ten Hag’s Ajax were the last team to avoid defeat away to Bayern in the Champions League group stage in October 2018, since when the German champions have won 14 successive group games at the Allianz. Ten Hag has warned his players they cannot switch off for a moment.
“They have very attractive players, very skilful, you can’t be unfocused for one second, one split second because there is so much individual class that they have,” the United manager said. “But they also leave you sometimes space but we are very respectful of Bayern, especially in the Champions League, especially at the group stage at home they are very strong.”
United’s season has been beset with problems so far and Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern coach and former Chelsea manager, believes the shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson still looms large over the club.
“I felt with Manchester United there was always a lot of noise, a lot of pundits are ex-players from Manchester United, you have this legacy from Sir Alex Ferguson which creates a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation around Manchester United,” Tuchel said.