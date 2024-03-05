Bayern Munich vs Lazio LIVE! Champions League result, match stream and latest updates today

Bayern Munich vs Lazio - LIVE!

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich turned around their Champions League last-16 tie with a 3-0 win over Lazio at the Allianz Arena. After a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Italy, Bayern had work to do if they were to avoid their season well and truly imploding, with this competition likely their only hope of finishing the campaign with some silverware.

Jamal Musiala had a decent strike saved early on and Kane’s shot from the edge of the area deflected just wide, but it was at the other end that the biggest chance came. A cross into the box could only be flicked on in his own box by Matthijs de Ligt, sending the ball perfectly into the path of Ciro Immobile who could not hit the target with his header when completely free at the back post. Minutes later, Bayern took the lead on the night. Thomas Muller nodded the ball back, Raphael Guerreiro’s scuffed shot fell for Kane and his header was just about powerful enough to squirm through Ivan Provedel.

And, with the final touch of the half, Bayern edged in front on aggregate, as De Ligt volleyed the ball back into the six-yard box from a corner and Muller was on hand to head home from close-range. That gave Thomas Tuchel’s side control of the tie and midway through the second-half, breathing room was secured. Leroy Sane cut inside onto his left foot, fired an effort at goal and that was parried out to Kane, who swiftly rearranged his feet and turned the ball into an empty net for his 33rd club goal of the season.

Bayern vs Lazio latest updates

GOAL! Double for Kane gives Bayern control

GOAL! Muller doubles lead on the night

GOAL! Kane gets Bayern level on aggregate

FT: Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:53 , Matt Verri

Bayern are through to the Champions League quarter-finals!

It had the potential to be a nervy night but they get the job done, with Harry Kane scoring twice and Thomas Muller netting with the final kick of the first-half.

Bayern’s season is still, just about, alive.

(REUTERS)

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:50 , Matt Verri

90+1 mins: Four minutes added on.

Bayern can enjoy every second of them. Pellegrini with a very late challenge, earns himself a booking.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:47 , Matt Verri

88 mins: Kane is basically at left-back, as he wins the ball from Guendouzi.

Lazio getting fed up of him, and Cataldi is shown a yellow card for cleaning Kane out.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:45 , Matt Verri

86 mins: Lazio still haven’t had a shot on target. Their big chance came in the first-half, when Immobile headed wide. That should have made it 2-0 on aggregate.

Bayern with pretty much everyone back now, just seeing this match out.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:41 , Matt Verri

82 mins: Not a lot of rhythm to the match now, which will suit Bayern just fine. A bit stop-start.

Kane slides a pass out to Kimmich, but his dinked ball into the box is a poor one. Easily cleared.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:37 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Guerreiro and Muller off for Bayern, Davies and Tel introduced. Not bad subs to have.

Lazio pretty much need a goal now you feel, to set up a grandstand finish.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:33 , Matt Verri

75 mins: Kane on a hat-trick and therefore has lost interest in passing.

Impossible angle, off balance... tries his luck anyway. High and wide.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:31 , Matt Verri

73 mins: Alberto lets fly from the edge of the area, deflected behind for a corner.

He will take it, fired into the near post and Muller is there to head the ball away to safety.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:29 , Matt Verri

71 mins: Lazio can barely get a kick now. They have the look of a side that know their race is run.

Musiala drives forward, slides a pass through to Muller. His shot is saved at the near post.

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1)

21:27 , Matt Verri

68 mins: Bayern fans making plenty of noise now.

Mood very much more relaxed, with Bayern in complete control of the tie.

GOAL! Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg 3-1) | Harry Kane 66'

21:24 , Matt Verri

THAT SHOULD DO IT!

Sane cuts inside, his shot is parried straight out and Kane is there to knock the rebound into an empty net.

Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

21:22 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Castellanos, Isaksen and Cataldi all on for Lazio. Immobile, Zaccagni and Vecino replaced.

The Italians needed those fresh legs, they haven’t looked at all like finding the goal they need.

Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

21:17 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Kane leads the Bayern attack, pass slid out wide to Guerreiro.

He has plenty of space, but the left-back flashes a shot beyond the far post.

Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

21:17 , Matt Verri

58 mins: It’s all a bit scrappy. Lazio not yet really going for it - they will have to do so soon if it stays like this.

Bayern have only looked vulnerable on the break, so no surprise that they are being a bit more conservative since half-time.

Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

21:13 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Musiala drifts inside onto his right foot, shots takes a deflection and curls away from the far corner. Guendouzi just about got a foot in.

Kimmich to take, Guendouzi flicks it away at the back post.

Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

21:11 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Immobile down in the box, Lazio screaming for a penalty.

Appeals are waved away by the referee. De Light got a bit of man and ball.

Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

21:07 , Matt Verri

48 mins: All very controlled from Bayern at the start of this half.

Domination possession, no real pace to the match though. Feel like their best bet is to push for a third tonight.

Back underway!

21:04 , Matt Verri

Time to find out if Bayern can see this out and reach the quarter-finals.

Bayern in front on aggregate!

20:54 , Matt Verri

This is that goal right before the break... completely changes the mood.

Bayern have turned it ON 🔥



Matthijs de Ligt with a sensational volley but it's Thomas Müller who claims the goal with a header!#UCL pic.twitter.com/QZV1SikAis — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2024

HT: Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1)

20:50 , Matt Verri

That was the final touch of the half.

Initially looked to be an outrageous volley from De Ligt, but Muller turned it in. He was just about onside.

Bayern lead on aggregate.

GOAL! Bayern 2-0 Lazio (agg 2-1) | Thomas Muller 45+1'

20:48 , Matt Verri

STUNNING.

Corner is headed away, De Ligt is running back to get on the end of it and he volleys it into the far corner.

No he doesn’t... Muller heads it in at the back post.

Bayern 1-0 Lazio (agg 1-1)

20:44 , Matt Verri

44 mins: So much more energy from Bayern now. They don’t want half-time.

Neuer a bit too calm though as he decides to run it out from the back, eventually has to just smack the ball out of play under pressure.

Bayern 1-0 Lazio (agg 1-1)

20:41 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Bayern are flying now.

Sane gets in down the side of the Lazio defence, picks out Musiala and his first-time effort rolls just wide of the far post.

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Lazio (agg 1-1) | Harry Kane 38'

20:39 , Matt Verri

BAYERN LEVEL ON AGGREGATE!

And it had to be Kane. It’s a pretty weak header, but somehow the ball squirms through Provedel.

Should save it, but Bayern don’t care.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:37 , Matt Verri

36 mins: HUGE CHANCE!

Lazio should lead on the night. Ball into the middle is flicked on as De Ligt tries to clear, Immobile completely free at the back post but he heads wide from close range. Had to score.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:35 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Bayern’s best moments are coming out wide, when they get players to the byline.

Kimmich stands up a cross, Dier up well in the six-yard box but he can’t keep the header down. More like it from Bayern.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:34 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Boos all around the Allianz.

Muller cuts the ball back, Musiala is waiting on the edge of the box in space. The referee slips and falls right on top of the ball!

Tuchel has not taken it well...

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:32 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Kimmich standing over a free-kick.

It’s a terrible ball in though, and Immobile is fouled anyway. Apart from that....

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:30 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Bayern are struggling to get Kane on the ball. That deflected shot earlier in the match pretty much his only touch so far.

Lazio have made it through the first 30 minutes with their aggregate lead untouched. Just an hour to go....

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Kimmich forward out wide on the right, chops inside and makes a mess of it.

Tries to make up for the heavy touch, but catches Alberto late. Not his finest five seconds.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Saying that, Bayern burst into life again!

Lovely move. Kimmich lays it back to Muller, he squares it for Musiala and the shot is blocked. Falls for Guerreiro, and once again the Lazio bodies throw themselves in the way.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: It’s gone a bit flat for Bayern, after that strong start.

Dier and De Ligt seeing plenty of the ball, with Goretzka dropping into a back three. Struggling to play it through midfield now though.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Better spell for Lazio, spending a bit of time in the Bayern half.

Unsurprisingly, they are keen to slow things down every time the ball is out of play.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: It’s all Bayern now. Kane finds space, shot takes a deflection and flies just wide. Another corner.

Kimmich to take. Deep again, De Ligt unable to direct the header once more.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:15 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Corner taken short, out to Musiala and his shot from the edge of the area is parried away.

Bayern stay on the attack, until Sane tries his luck from miles out. And it’s miles over the bar. No need for Bayern to force things this early.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Kane looks for a clever reverse pass, the ball spins away for another corner.

Early stages of this match suggest we will get goals tonight - potentially at both ends.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: It’s a really open match, Lazio are getting numbers forward when they have the ball.

Alberto’s shot from distance is charged down, before Guendouzi wins a cheap free-kick.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:08 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Great work from Sane out wide, skipping into the box.

Lays the ball inside to Musiala, who has a shot deflected behind for a corner. Bayern starting to build the pressure.

Corner swung in deep, De Ligt’s header bobbles well wide.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: First shot of the night comes from Lazio.

Guendouzi driving towards the Bayern area, drags an effort wide from 20 yards out.

At the other end, Bayern have space at last. Muller finds Sane, tame effort straight at Provedel.

Bayern 0-0 Lazio (agg 0-1)

20:03 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Bayern dominating the ball, as we expected, but Lazio do carry a threat on the break. Anderson threatens to counter down the right, but Bayern get bodies back.

Italian side getting everyone behind the ball out of possession.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in the second leg!

Here we go!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch in Munich.

It’s a brilliant atmosphere, Bayern fans are right up for it ahead of kick-off. Up to the players to keep the mood this positive...

Lazio with struggles of their own

19:51 , Matt Verri

It’s 24 years since Lazio last made it to the last-eight of the Champions League.

All the talk has been about Bayern’s woes, but the Italian side are not in great form themselves, sitting ninth in Serie A.

Every chance this turns into a very tense, nervy night. Neither side playing with much confidence.

Serious form!

19:45 , Matt Verri

The England captain has shone on an individual level at Bayern this season.

It looks unlikely to bring a Bundesliga title though, and Bayern face an uphill task to make a deep run in the Champions League.

Kane is still waiting to win the first trophy of his career.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in more goals across League and UEFA competition than any other player in Europe's Top 7 divisions this season:



◎ 31 games

◉ 31 goals

◉ 8 assists



Directly involved in a goal once every 70.5 minutes on average. 😮‍💨#UCL | @bet365 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/ncUxoudJJf — Squawka (@Squawka) March 5, 2024

Tuchel: We can rely on Kane 100%

19:39 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel believes Harry Kane will deliver for Bayern tonight, as they look to overturn a first-leg deficit.

“He has a big impact on every team, and on every player,” Tuchel said on Monday at his pre-match press conference

“He's not very outspoken, and not a loud speaker, but the way he does things is very focused and always has an impact on the team.

“It's a pleasure to have him on the team, and a gift to be his coach. He'll perform tomorrow. We can rely on him 100%."

(Getty Images)

Warm-up time!

19:31 , Matt Verri

Lazio players are out onto the pitch at the Allianz Arena.

Kick-off coming up in just under 30 minutes.

Dier makes move permanent

19:22 , Matt Verri

Tottenham defender Eric Dier will join Bayern Munich on a permanent transfer.

The 30-year-old moved to the German giants on loan in January, having made just one start under manager Ange Postecoglou this season and with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Bayern paid a £3.4million fee to take Dier for the remainder of the campaign and the player has since triggered a pre-agreed clause in the deal having made seven appearances.

Dier will now remain in Munich until at least June 30, 2025.

He told the club’s official website: "I'm happy in Munich. Now my future is sorted and I can focus on playing well for the club and trying to help the club to win games, win competitions, even though it's been a difficult period for us."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern under huge pressure

19:16 , Matt Verri

It’s five years since Bayern last failed to make it to the Champions League quarter-finals. They were beaten by Liverpool in the last-16 that season.

Their previous last-16 exit before that came in 2011.

It would be a major, major disappointment for Bayern if they were knocked out tonight. And that’s putting it mildly.

Sarri: Lazio must be courageous

19:04 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Sarri’s side take a narrow lead into tonight’s second leg, but the Lazio boss has warned his side they still have a lot of work to do if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

“I do not feel particularly emotional, as here we need to be courageous and determined,” Sarri said in his press conference.

“We are aware of how difficult it is going to be, which ought to give us that spirit of sacrifice. Nothing is impossible in football, this must give us courage. We must be fired up and angry.

“Bayern Munich are a top quality team and they can score goals easily. Thinking we could just sit there and defend for 100 minutes is a bad idea, we’ve got to have the courage to push forward.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern team news

18:57 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Sane, Müller, Musiala, Kane

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Minjae, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Bryan, Davies, Laimer, Tel

Lazio team news

18:55 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Provedel, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto, Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Subs: Sepe, Magro, Kamada, Pedro, Casale, Isaksen, Castellanos, Hysaj, Lazzari, Cataldi, Napolitano, Ruggeri

In the building!

18:52 , Matt Verri

Lazio have arrived at the Allianz Arena.

Not long now until we get all the team news.

Kane on the hunt for trophies... still

18:45 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane has 27 goals in 24 Bundesliga matches this season.

To go with that, the Bayern striker has scored four Champions League goals in seven matches too.

It has been a flying start to life in Germany, and yet Kane faces the very real possibility that he may well end the season without a trophy.

That was not the plan when he left Tottenham...

(Getty Images)

Tuchel wants urgency

18:37 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich know they must win tonight if they are to reach the quarter-finals, and Thomas Tuchel has urged his side to immediately put Lazio under pressure.

"The time is on Lazio's side," Tuchel said.

"We've got no time to lose. We can't be patient if it's just about keeping ball possession. We have just 90 minutes.

"We can't take time to wait for our first attack or pass to the other side instead of taking an opportunity.

"We need to play with a cool head but we need to play to score goals."

Season on the line?

18:24 , Matt Verri

It feels like Champions League or bust for Bayern Munich this season.

After drawing with Freiburg last time out, they now sit ten points off the pace set by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race. Only ten matches to go.

Bayern have won the title in each of the last 11 seasons, but that run looks almost certain to come to an end.

It’s all on Europe...

(AP)

Tel: Henry, Ronaldo and Mbappe made me dream

18:17 , Matt Verri

Time to make you all feel old.

Bayern winger Mathys Tel has been speaking in the build-up to this match, with the 18-year-old talking about how he grew up idolising, among others, Kylian Mbappe.

“I used to watch the UEFA Champions League on TV when I was younger,” he said.

“There was Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé. They all had different qualities, they were fast, they scored goals, they made great passes.”

“They taught me so much and made me dream as a child.”

Mathys Tel featured in episode one of FedEx’s ‘Outside the Box’ content series. To watch the full episode, click here.

(Getty Images)

Work for Bayern to do...

18:09 , Matt Verri

Fair to say it didn’t go to plan for Bayern in the first leg.

They were beaten 1-0 in Italy, with Immobile’s penalty the difference.

It means Bayern must win tonight, or they are out of the Champions League.

Stage is set!

18:01 , Matt Verri

All eyes on the Allianz Arena tonight...

Standard Sport prediction

17:55 , Matt Verri

Bayern have had their problems of late but have more than enough about them to overturn the one-goal deficit and reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane is looking for his first ever Champions League goal in a home knockout game, and you wouldn’t bet against him breaking his duck.

Bayern to win, 3-1 agg.

Lazio team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Lazio will have captain Ciro Immobile leading the line, and he should be supported by Mattia Zaccagni, who is now available again.

Luca Pelligrini, Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi are all suspended domestically, but that does not apply tonight.

(REUTERS)

Bayern team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Matthijs de Ligt should come in for the suspended Dayot Upamecano, while Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel could start to support Harry Kane after a goal each in the draw at Freiburg.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both face late fitness checks.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Bayern vs Lazio

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here!

Good evening!

17:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bayern Munich vs Lazio!

Second leg of this Champions League last-16 tie and the pressure is well and truly on Bayern, after they were beaten 1-0 in Italy.

They must overturn that deficit tonight, to stop a painful season becoming even worse.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Allianz Arena.