Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Champions League last-16: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

It is the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich, almost six months after the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

When is it?

The match is on Saturday, August 8.

What time is kick-off?

The game at the Allianz Arena gets under way at 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport have exclusive coverage of the Champions League and Chelsea fans can watch live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow all the action on our live blog.

What is the state of the tie?

Bayern Munich ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in London with Serge Gnabry scoring twice and Robert Lewandowski adding the third in a brilliant second-half dissection of their opponents. Bayern secured their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title post-lockdown and are one of the favourites to win the Champions League, having won seven of seven games in the competition this season, scoring 27 and conceding just five.

Frank Lampard is adamant Chelsea will take the game seriously, but chances of further progression look close to zero. Chelsea have qualified for next season's Champions League courtesy of finishing fourth in the Premier League but are smarting from losing an FA Cup final against Arsenal last week.

What is the team news?

Chelsea may have to pad their squad out with some youngsters with as many as seven first-team players absent. Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic limped off at Wembley with hamstring injuries, while Jorginho and Marcos Alonso serve Champions League suspensions. N'Golo Kante was on the bench for the FA Cup final but not deemed fit, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Willian also missed out.

View photos Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is injured during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea - AP More

Bayern Munich played a friendly against Marseille last week to get themselves tuned up, but are expected to be without defender Benjamin Pavard and winger Kingsley Coman.

What are they saying?

Jamie Carragher on the decisions Lampard can make to turn Chelsea into title contenders:

To take Chelsea to the next level, Frank needs to find the right formula with so many attacking personnel. To do so, he may have to compromise some idealistic principles rather than pack his team with so many forward-thinking players. His demeanour following a recent loss at Sheffield United told me he has already made some big decisions and is waiting for the right time at the end of the season to tell some high-profile names they are not in his plans.

Jerome Boateng interview:

“We are really hungry and see Chelsea are in good form and they have improved and will be stronger than the match in London so we have to prepare very well. “As a team you have to have a strong mentality, everyone has to go in the one direction and that’s really important. You see the teams who won the Champions League, including the last years: they always prepare well and as a team whether it is (Real) Madrid or Liverpool, they were like a little family sticking together.”

What are the odds?

Bayern Munich 4/11

Draw 4/1

Chelsea 13/2

What is our prediction?

Bayern Munich should have too much quality for a Chelsea team already looking forward to next season, but they will not want to over exert themselves with so many games to come.

Verdict: Bayern 2 Chelsea 0