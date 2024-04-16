Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to be assessed

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and forward Bukayo Saka will be assessed before their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Bayern Munich, manager Mikel Arteta says.

Odegaard was taken off with 10 minutes remaining in Arsenal's defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday, while Saka was seen limping towards the end of the match.

"We will assess them tomorrow and see how they are," said Arteta.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich drew the first leg 2-2 in London last Tuesday.

The Gunners are hoping to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

Bayern last reached the semis when they won the competition in 2020.

"The opportunity is there to write our story differently," added Arteta. "It is about putting in a strong performance to have the right to be in the semi-final."

TEAM NEWS

Odegaard and Saka are both doubts, while defender Jurrien Timber is a long-term absentee for Arsenal with a knee injury.

As for Bayern, defender Alphonso Davies is suspended after he picked up his third booking of this season's competition in the first leg.

Wingers Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman are all likely to be sidelined with knocks.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bayern Munich have progressed from two of the three European knockout ties in which they have recorded a 2-2 away draw in the first leg - against Aberdeen in the 2007-08 Uefa Cup third round (with a 5-1 win in the second leg) and Juventus in the 2015-16 Champions League last 16 (- with a 4-2 win after extra time in the second leg).

Bayern are level alongside Barcelona (both four) as the team to win the most European knockout ties against Arsenal. Real Madrid are the only team they have eliminated from more European knockout ties (five).

Bayern Munich

Bayern have been eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals in each of the past three seasons: on away goals versus Paris St-Germain in 2020-21 (under Hansi Flick), 2-1 on aggregate versus Villarreal in 2021-22 (under Julian Nagelsmann) and 4-1 on aggregate versus Manchester City in 2022-23 (under Thomas Tuchel).

Bayern could be the second club to be eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals in four consecutive seasons, after Paris St-Germain from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

Bayern have not progressed from a Champions League quarter-final since they defeated Barcelona 8-2 in Lisbon in 2019-20 (they went on to win the trophy that season).

Arsenal