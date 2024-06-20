Bayern Munich make U-turn on goalkeeping situation

Bayern Munich have made a U-turn on their goalkeeping situation. Last year, it was decided internally that Daniel Peretz (23) would leave the club on loan, but the Rekordmeister now wish to keep the Israeli.

According to Bild, Vincent Kompany wants to go into the 2024/25 season with three goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich and Peretz. The Belgian has watched footage of Peretz for a week, and now wants the 23-year-old to be his third goalkeeper in the event that Neuer or Ulreich are injured.

Bochum, who secured their place in the Bundesliga after winning the playoff, showed interest in signing Peretz on loan but with the age and injury history of Neuer and Ulreich as a strong number two, Kompany wants to avoid Bayern having to suddenly sign a replacement in the event of an injury.

According to Bild, Union Berlin, Anderlecht, Copenhagen, Brondby, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Villarreal all enquired about signing Peretz.

