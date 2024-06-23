Bayern Munich and Tottenham set for Manchester City swoop as club braces for £100 million interest

Day 10 of the summer transfer window has come and gone as Manchester City approach yet another week in their business as pre-season looms.

Information surrounding the future of Joshua Kimmich, who has been widely linked as a possible target for Etihad Stadium officials in their search for a Rodri back-up, arrived on Sunday while the player continues his exploits with Germany at Euro 2024.

On the departures front, today’s round-up brings a double update concerning the future of Bernardo Silva, while it appears as though Manchester City could be bracing themselves for big-money interest in rising Brazil international Yan Couto.

As the summer transfer windows enters double figures for days completed, here is your comprehensive round-up of everything being reported in the world of Manchester City media gossip in the market!

Arrivals

A separation between Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich now or next summer is becoming ‘increasingly likely’, and a scenario both are open to. The 29-year-old is ready to go into the final year of contract and leave for free in 2025. As such, Bayern are willing to sell this summer for suitable offers. Concrete talks will take place after the Euros. (Florian Plettenberg)

Only five top clubs are still in consideration for Joshua Kimmich, both now or in 2025: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Florian Plettenberg)

Bruno Guimaraes’ £100 million release clause is not expected to be a problem for Manchester City if Pep Guardiola has indicated that he sees him as a crucial component. Newcastle are bracing themselves for an offer from City within the next weeks and fear the worst over how the situation pans out. (Dean Jones, GiveMeSport)

Departures

Bernardo Silva will NOT join Barcelona this summer. The midfielder’s £50M release clause in his Manchester City contract expires on June 30, and the La Liga club will not trigger it. (Luis Rojo)

Tottenham are lining up a move for Yan Couto, with Manchester City demanding £40 million. While City are looking to cash in on the Brazil international, it is also possible he will leave on another loan deal. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich set to trigger Bernardo Silva’s £50 million buy-out clause in his contract with a summer bid, and test the resolve of Manchester City to keep the midfielder and, likewise, the player’s desire to stay in the North-West. (Harry Pratt, Daily Star)

Contract Renewals

N/A

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.