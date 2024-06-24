Will Bayern Munich throw a spanner in City’s summer plans?

Just as it looked like Bernardo Silva may be set to remain at Manchester City it appears that Bayern Munich could potentially be set to throw a spanner into the works. The Bundesliga giants have now been linked with a potential move for one of City’s most important players. Replacing Bernardo Silva would be no easy task for City. So Bayern’s reported interest could be a massive spanner in City’s summer transfer plans.

Harry Pratt has reported for the Daily Star that Bayern Munich are set to trigger the £50 million release clause in Bernardo’s contract. Pratt also reports that new Bayern manager Vincent Kompany sees Bernardo as the ideal addition to his squad. Furthermore, Pratt adds that the Bundesliga giants are keen to test the resolve of Bernardo Silva to stay at the world champions.

If Bernardo Silva was to leave City this summer it would completely change Manchester City’s summer plans.

What happens with Bernardo Silva this summer has the potential to shape Manchester City’s summer transfer window. He would arguably be the hardest player in Pep Guardiola’s squad to replace. What he brings to the world champions isn’t something that can be replicated. Bernardo’s versatility, technical ability and all-around game make him by far one of City’s most important players. If he was to depart Manchester City for Bayern Munich it would be a massive hole to fill in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

But if Bernardo Silva remains at the club City could focus their attention elsewhere. The champions could shift their attention elsewhere like finding support for Rodri. Other areas of City’s squad also need addressing. If Bernardo Silva stays at the club then the champions can focus their energy on those matters.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Bernardo Silva could throw a spanner in City’s summer plans. It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga giants will make a concrete move for the Portuguese international. What happens next could shape what Manchester City do this summer. It has now become a story to watch for over the coming days and weeks given how important Bernardo is to the world champions.