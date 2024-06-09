🚨 Bayern Munich in talks for João Palhinha with £30m bid made

Bayern Munich are locked in talks for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha as they look to wrap up a deal for the midfielder before the upcoming European Championships.

Palhinha was on the verge of joining the Bavarian giants last summer only for a deal to collapse at the last minute, and he has since penned a new deal at Fulham.

He will be representing Portugal at the upcoming tournament, which kicks off in Germany on Friday, but he could well be making his short stint in the country far longer.

That is because Bayern are in talks with Fulham once more over a permanent move for the midfielder; the toppled German champions have already made a 35m euro (£30m) offer for the 28-year-old, who turns 29 in July.

Though it has not been accepted, the reliable David Ornstein reveals that dialogue is ongoing between the parties, which could give Palhinha the move he dreamed about 12 months ago.