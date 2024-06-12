Bayern Munich star ready for Kylian Mbappe inspired challenge from Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be a force to be reckoned with again next season following the arrival of France star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe finally completed a free transfer switch to Los Blancos ahead of captaining Les Bleus at Euro 2024 this summer.

The arrival of Mbappe will add another weapon to the Real Madrid attack as they look to defend a La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophy double next season.

After being crowned as the kings of Europe once again last month, the focus is now set on retaining both crowns, with Mbappe leading the attack.

However, despite concern over Real Madrid becoming untouchable by other major European teams, Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is rallying against the narrative.

The German international is rumoured to be a long term transfer target for Real Madrid but he insists Bayern Munich and other clubs will be ready for the incoming battle.

“Win the Champions League with Bayern Munich? Of course it’s possible. No team is unbeatable…not even Real Madrid with Mbappe”, as per an interview with German outlet Bild.