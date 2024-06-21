Bayern Munich Star Proudly Displays Framed Messi PSG Shirt From Memorable Exchange (Photo)

Bayern Munich standout Alphonso Davies played for Canada in the opening match of the 2024 Copa América against the reigning champions Argentina. The Canadians would fall 2-0 to Argentina on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ESPN FC highlighted on their X account that Davies framed Messi’s PSG shirt he gave him while playing in the Champions League two seasons ago. Moreover, the two swapped jerseys after the Argentina-Canada match and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if that jersey is framed right next to the PSG one.