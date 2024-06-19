Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies drawn on Real Madrid links

Long-time Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies was, on Wednesday, drawn on his ongoing links with the Spanish champions.

The name of defender Davies has of course continued to dominate the headlines in Madrid heading into the summer transfer window.

This comes amid the widespread understanding that the Canadian international remains front and centre on the wishlist of the Santiago Bernabéu brass.

Bayern Munich, for their part, remain committed to tying Davies down to a new contract, ahead of the expiration of his current terms in 12 months’ time.

As things stand, though, the situation sits on something of a knife edge…

Speaking to the media whilst on international duty with Canada ahead of the upcoming Copa América, the left-back himself was therefore asked for the latest on his future.

Specifically, the following question was put to Davies by Spanish outlet Marca:

“Sorry, Alphonso, if the question is out of context, but in Spain people talk a lot about you. What do you have to tell us?”

The 23-year-old, however, was keen to shift the focus back towards his upcoming international endeavours, in responding:

“I’m sorry, but I’m focused on my national team going far in this cup. I have all my energy here and when this tournament is over, we’ll see what happens.”

