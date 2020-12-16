Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies suffers racist abuse after posting Instagram photo with girlfriend

Alphonso Davies was on holiday in Ibiza with his girlfriend Jordyn Huitema (Instagram/jordynhuitema)

Alphonso Davies has been subjected to vile racist abuse on an Instagram picture of the Bayern Munich star and his girlfriend Jordyn Huitema.

The Canadian was targeted in the comments section of the Paris Saint-Germain star’s profile, with Bayern president Herbert Hainer leaping to the defence of the couple and strongly condemning the disgusting insults from online trolls.

Many of the 14,000 comments on a picture of the couple on holiday in Ibiza, posted back in August, contained shocking racist insults.

Huitema opened up last week on the abuse both of them have received, with Hainer speaking out and adamant that “racist hostility will not be tolerated”.

“Our club stands for cosmopolitanism,” Hainer told Bild. "The racist hostility will not be tolerated by us in any way.

“We founded the ‘Red Against Racism’ initiative some time ago, which we practice very actively throughout the club in all sports and areas.

“Exclusion, discrimination, hatred and violence in every form have no place in our world. No matter where you come from - football offers us all a home. Football has the power to connect people. As FC Bayern we always want to contribute to this.”

Davies’ teammate Jerome Boateng also hit out at the abuse, posting: “I’m totally disgusted”.

The couple have posted identical posts with two portrait shots, while both posts have comments deactivated.

Huitema, 19, added last week: “We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other's skin. We are all part of one race, the human race.”

While Canada Soccer also backed both their players in a statement: “We stand firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and within all of our communities around the world.

“We are both disappointed and appalled with the hateful comments recently made to members of our national teams through social media.”

