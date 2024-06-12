Bayern Munich speedster getting closer to Real Madrid despite fresh renewal talks

Having already signed Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have shifted their focus towards securing the services of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old Canadian left-back is one of Los Blancos’ top targets for the summer window, although things appeared to have slowed down in recent weeks.

But, after the Champions League victory, Real Madrid have relaunched their pursuit of Davies with great intent and remain eager to sign him.

However, at the same time, Bayern Munich have also been pushing hard to renew his contract that expires in 2025, with new manager Vincent Kompany keen on retaining his services.

Real Madrid move closer

But now, a report from AS claims that despite Bayern Munich holding fresh renewal talks, Alphonso Davies is getting closer to Real Madrid.

The arrival of Vincent Kompany seemed to unblock the potential contract extension, but the positions have distanced again.

The Belgian tactician got in touch with Davies and personally conveyed his intentions, but talks have not been fruitful.

Davies could be closer to Real Madrid. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Davies is looking for €16 million a year in wages, plus a hefty signing-on bonus, a figure that is deemed too much by the Bavarian giants.

If the demands are not lowered there will be no agreement – Max Eberl, sporting director of the German club, has been clear with Nedal Huoseh, representative of the Canadian international.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been in contact with the player’s entourage recently, and remain expectant.

In the Spanish capital, they are aware they have the upper hand as long as Bayern and Davies do not really come closer to an agreement. This will create a favourable scenario in which they can step on the accelerator with better cards in their hands.

The Spanish and European champions do not intend to match the €50 million fee that Bayern demand for Davies, given that his contract expires in 2025. The idea would be to pay around €15-20 million lower than that figure.