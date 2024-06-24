Bayern Munich ‘set to trigger’ release clause of 355-appearance Manchester City star in shock £110 million Premier League swoop

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could become the second Premier League star to move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 29-year-old helped Portugal to the last-16 of the European Championship in Germany on Saturday evening, scoring the opening goal during a 0-3 win over Turkey at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

The midfielder is one of four Manchester City players to be part of Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for the tournament, with Bernardo Silva accompanied by teammates Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international’s future at the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of the European Championship has been thrown into fresh doubt however, with Silva having a £50 million release clause active in his contract this summer.

The release clause was part of a contract extension Silva signed with the Sky Blues last August, as the versatile midfielder penned a fresh deal until 2026, after interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva moved to Manchester City for £43.5 million from AS Monaco, and has won 16 trophies and made 355 appearances since swapping Fontvieille for east Manchester in 2017.

The 29-year-old concluded his seventh campaign with the Sky Blues last month, winning a sixth Premier League title alongside success in the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Despite suggestions that both Barcelona and PSG have cooled interest in the midfielder this summer, Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to ‘test the resolve’ of both Manchester City and the Portuguese midfielder.

The Daily Star claim that the Bundesliga giants are ‘set to trigger’ the player’s £50 million release clause, with Vincent Kompany wanting to bring his former Manchester City teammate to the Allianz Arena.

A fresh challenge in the Bundesliga could reportedly ‘appeal’ to the 29-year-old, who is also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Silva played alongside Kompany on 41 occasions at Manchester City, with the Belgian manager also set to sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise from the Premier League this summer, in a £60 million transfer.

The French forward rejected interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United in favour of swapping south London for Bavaria.