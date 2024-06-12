Bayern Munich set to trigger €30m exit clause for Stuttgart’s Hiroki Ito

Bayern Munich are set to sign Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito.

According to Bild, the Rekordmeister will trigger the player’s reported €30m exit clause with the deal close to being finalised, meaning Ito would become the club’s first summer signing.

Bayern Munich fought off competition from Premier League side Tottenham to sign the Japan international, who enjoyed a magnificent campaign under Sebastian Hoeneß last season, helping VfB qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Despite interest from elsewhere, Bild report that Ito feels at home in Germany with his partner and newborn baby, which is advantageous to Bayern given that Stuttgart is only a two hour train from Munich.

Transfer-Hammer beim FC Bayern: Hiroki Ito vom VfB Stuttgart steht vor einem Wechsel nach München. Nur die Unterschrift unter dem Vertrag fehlt noch. Ito kostet dank einer Klausel fixe 30 Mio. Euro Ablöse. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) June 12, 2024

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Ito also doesn’t affect their agreement with Jonathan Tah. It was reported on Monday that Bayern have reached a ‘total agreement’ with the German defender, who has told Bayer Leverkusen bosses that he wishes to join Vincent Kompany’s side.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder