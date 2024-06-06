Bayern Munich set to table improved contract offer for Real Madrid target

Real Madrid may face a setback in their efforts to sign Alphonso Davies, as according to SPORT BILD, Bayern Munich are ready to significantly increase their contract offer of €13 million per year to keep the talented left-back.

For several weeks, it seemed like Davies might be leaving Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid. With his contract set to expire in 2025, he must decide whether to extend his stay or move on.

The deadline for the initial contract offer had already passed, and Davies appeared to be considering a move to Real Madrid.

Vincent Kompany is the key

The turning point in the negotiations between Davies and Bayer appears to be the arrival of Vincent Kompany.

According to the outlet, Kompany made it clear from the beginning of his tenure that he wants to keep Davies as he sees him as a key player for the team.

At Kompany’s urging, Bayern’s leadership, including sports director Max Eberl, reopened negotiations with Davies’ representatives.

Alphonso Davies is wanted by Real Madrid (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The two sides have already had a meeting in Munich to discuss the new terms. While they have not yet reached an agreement, both parties are keen to find a resolution to this contract situation.

Tensed situation between Bayern and Davies

Initially, talks between Bayern and Davies’ camp stalled because Davies reportedly asked for a salary of up to €20 million per year.

This demand led to a breakdown in discussions that sporting director Christoph Freund had started when he took office in September 2023.

However, Bayern Munich are now prepared to increase their offer significantly, going beyond the initial €13 million per year. This move is seen as an effort to secure Davies’ commitment to the club for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid appeared to cool their pursuit after the semi-final second leg of the Champions League, however, it now seems that they have re-established contact with the left-back.

The Spanish club is reportedly reluctant to pay the €50 million transfer fee that Bayern Munich might demand. Instead, Real Madrid are hoping that Davies might see out his contract with Bayern and join them as a free agent in 2025.