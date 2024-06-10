Bayern Munich reach total agreement with Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich have reached a total agreement with Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champion Jonathan Tah.

That’s according to Florian Plettenberg, who reports that the Rekordmeister have reached an agreement with Tah for a contract until 2029. Bayern are now expected to open negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen shortly, while Tah has also informed club bosses that he wants to join Vincent Kompany’s side.

🚨🔴 Exclusive | There’s a total agreement between FC Bayern and Jonathan #Tah about a contract until 2029. Leverkusen informed now, that Tah wants to join Bayern. Negotiations between the clubs expect to start soon.



As reported in our show: Jonathan #Tah is definitely the top… pic.twitter.com/IbfAW3QTju — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2024

Just last week, it was reported that Tah would make a decision on his future. Entering the final year of his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, failure to sign an extension beyond 2025 would see the 28-year-old likely leave the club, with Bayer unwilling to lose the defender on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill an alternative for Bayern Munich

But should Bayern Munich fail to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is an alternative. For Chelsea, the sale of Colwill will help them when it comes to PSR rules in the Premier League, due to the fact that he is a product of the club’s youth academy and would be sold as pure profit.

It’s also not ruled out that both Tah and Colwill could join Bayern this summer.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder