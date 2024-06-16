Bayern Munich reach surprising decision over Alphonso Davies saga - report

Bayern Munich are reported to have reached a surprising decision over the future of left-back Alphonso Davies amid ongoing transfer links with Real Madrid.

Davies is about to enter the final year of his current contract with Bayern, signed way back in 2020, before he had become a key player for the club and won the Champions League.

A contract stand-off in recent months has centred on Davies' camp seeking a salary they believe worthy of a player considered one of the best in the world in his position, with Bayern's hierarchy so far unwilling to meet such demands.

Failure to agree fresh terms would leave Bayern vulnerable to losing the Canadian international on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, a fate which befell them when David Alaba walked in 2021.

Sky Sport Germany report that it had been Bayern's desire to avoid that kind of situation developing with Davies. However, that appears to have now changed.

Despite being no nearer to an agreement, the broadcaster called it 'new developments in the contract poker' when revealing a sudden willingness from Bayern to let the player get into the final 12 months of his deal, even with the threat of free agency.

Bayern could yet improve their offer to Davies, but it is up to him to demonstrate his very best form when the new season gets underway in order to bring the club back to the negotiating table.

The 23-year-old hasn't really commented on the saga publicly, other than declaring that he will always be grateful to Bayern whatever the eventual outcome.

Madrid successfully played the free agency game with Kylian Mbappe, whose overarching desire was to join the club above any others. 90min previously reported that Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have shown interest in Davies, but each has been hesitant about pushing ahead with any kind of formal pursuit due to a belief that he ultimately has his heart set on a move to Madrid.