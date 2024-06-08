Bayern Munich put Europe on alert after transfer-listing six key players - report

Bayern Munich have put six players, including Joshua Kimmich and Matthijs de Ligt, on the transfer list in hope of raising funds for incomings this summer, a report has claimed.

The Bavarian giants ended the 2023/24 season without a trophy and finished a disappointing third in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen winning the title and Stuttgart coming second.

They have parted company with head coach Thomas Tuchel and, after a long and drawn out search, have secured Vincent Kompany as his replacement.

Attention now turns to rebuilding the squad, and Sky Sport Germany report Bayern would be open to selling six players in particular if suitable offers arrived for them.

In addition to Kimmich and De Ligt, Bayern would also contemplate allowing Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Noussair Mazraoui to leave.

Kimmich has been linked with many of Europe's major clubs, including Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, in recent months. His contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2025.

De Ligt and Goretzka have both been touted as targets for Manchester United over the last year, while reports in Spain claim Barca's interest in Coman has intensified in the last week.

Having joined as a teenager and then left the club in 2016, Gnabry has long been tipped to return to Arsenal one day. Arsenal and United are also among the clubs who have been linked with Mazraoui in the past.

In terms of incomings, Sky Sport Germany also report Bayern have reignited their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and are willing to spend up to €45m to secure his signing. Palhinha was all set to join Bayern last summer before the deal collapsed on deadline day with him already in Munich to sign the contract.