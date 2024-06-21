Bayern Munich Pursues Loan Deal with Obligation Clause to Beat Arsenal, Barcelona for PSG’s Rising Star

Xavi Simons hasn’t made a decision about his future yet and plans to do so after UEFA Euro 2024. He has reportedly ruled out staying at Paris Saint-Germain, and several top European clubs are eyeing him for a potential summer move.

A recent report from L’Equipe reveals that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all contacted PSG about the possibility of purchasing Simons.

Furthermore, CaughtOffside reported that PSG are hesitant to part ways with Simons. However, it seems Arsenal and Barcelona are open to the idea of securing the player on loan, potentially giving them an edge at the moment.

However, it’s Bayern Munich that are making a push to ensure that they land the 21-year-old this summer. According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga giants’ offer to the Parisians be an initial loan with an obligation to buy for around €60 million and €70 million.

Bayern Munich are reportedly very optimistic about this deal being done for Simons, but fellow German club RB Leipzig are not giving up on securing the player for at least another season.

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists.