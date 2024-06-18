AS: Bayern Munich and PSG balk at Theo Hernandez’s price tag – the details

Both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been put off the idea of signing Theo Hernandez due to the price tag that Milan are demanding for him this summer.

As reported by AS in Spain (via Milan News), the two European giants do not think that Hernandez is worth the €80-100m that Milan are asking for.

Given there seems to less avenues available to Hernandez for a summer transfer right now, he is now waiting for the club to make him an appropriate contract offer so that the player can focus on his football.

There will not be any concrete movement until Hernandez has returned from Euro 2024 where he is playing for France, having impressed in the opening game for Les Bleus against France.

His deal with Milan will expire in 2026 so Milan need to act quickly if they want to protect the value of one of the best players in the squad.

The suggestion is that Hernandez does want to stay at Milan as long as the right offer is made, but he is prepared to move away if that is what is needed. Bayern Munich could be more of an option if Alphonso Davies leaves for Real Madrid.