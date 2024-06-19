Bayern Munich Prioritize Arsenal, Man Utd-Linked Talent, Leveraging Club Chief’s Connection to PSG Star

Bayern Munich are entering a new era with Vincent Kompany as their new manager. Moreover, the German giants are probably keen on young players to pair with talents such as Jamal Musiala.

After spending last season on loan at RB Leipzig, Xavi Simons has garnered the attention of the German giants. Simons doesn’t have his future figured out yet as the 21-year-old will decide where to play next season after UEFA Euro 2024.

Reports indicate that the rising star has no plans to play in Paris next season. During his loan at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and providing 15 assists.

His impressive performance has attracted interest from several top clubs, giving him options for his next move, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

As a result, SPORT BILD reports that Simons remains a priority for Bayern Munich since the Dutch star is well-known to Bayern Munich’s director of sport, Max Eberl, who managed his contract when the youngster joined Leipzig.

🚨🚨 Xavi Simons reste une priorité pour le Bayern. La star néerlandaise a joué en prêt à Leipzig la saison dernière, Eberl connaît son contrat : Simons est arrivé au RB sous ses ordres. Simons est considéré comme l’une des étoiles montantes du football européen. (Sport Bild) pic.twitter.com/S4Syf9eDhQ — MEGA PSG 🇵🇸 (@MegaPSG_) June 19, 2024

According to a recent report from Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are considering Simons and Michael Olise as potential replacements for Jadon Sancho.

Bayern Munich could have an open door this summer to attempt to lure him back to the Bundesliga and possibly keep him permanently after next season.