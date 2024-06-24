Bayern Munich Prepare €70M Offer For Inter Milan & Turkey Star

Bayern Munich are getting read to make a €70 million offer to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

This according to Turkish outlet Fanatik via FcInternews. The outlet reports in a tweet that the Bavarians are getting ready to make their move for the 30-year-old.

The last couple days have seen the emergence of explosive rumours linking Calhanoglu with German giants Bayern.

The Turkish international has been an Inter player since 2021. He joined on a free transfer from city rivals AC Milan.

And over the last three years, Calhanoglu has become a key player for the Nerazzurri.

The 30-year-old was named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season. This reflected his pivotal role in the Nerazzurri’s dominant title triumph.

Therefore, it is not as though Inter are exactly keen to see Calhanoglu head for the exit door.

However, Bayern have identified the Turk as a major target.

The Bavarians are aiming to recover from last season, their first without a trophy in over a decade.

And a midfield rebuild will be a key component of a new-look team under coach Vincent Kompany.

Calhanoglu is a player with plenty of Bundesliga experience. He was born in Germany, and has played for the likes of Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen in the German top flight.

💰 Bayern Münih, Hakan Çalhanoğlu’nu transfer etmek için Inter’e 70 Milyon Euro teklif etmeyi hazırlanıyor. pic.twitter.com/PZg1A8KWd9 — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) June 24, 2024

Bayern Munich Prepare € 70M Offer For Inter Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu

Bayern are well aware that it will take a massive money offer to sign Calhanoglu from Inter.

Even though the former Milan midfielder turns 31 next season, and even though he was signed for nothing, the Nerazzurri see Calhanoglu as one of the pillars of their starting eleven.

Therefore, Fanatik report, Bayern are not going to attempt any sort of lowball offer for the Turk.

Indeed, the outlet anticipate, Bayern’s first offer will be very high. Fanatik report that the Bavarians are ready to make a bid worth €70 million.

That would be around in line with Inter’s valuation, according to reports.

Therefore, Bayern could give the Nerazzurri a serious decision to make. They do not want to make an offer that will be swiftly rejected out of hand.

Meanwhile, Bayern have reportedly already put forward their offer to Calhanoglu.

The German giants are offering the Inter midfielder a four-year deal until the end of June 2028. This would be worth €8 million net per season in wages.