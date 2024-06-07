Bayern Munich to pocket €20m from Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Milan

Bayern Munich are set to pocket a reported €20m from Bologna’s sale of Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sport Bild.

The Bundesliga side secured a buyback option for the Dutchman between €20m and €25m, plus a 50% sell-on clause when they sold Zirkzee to Bologna for €8.5m in August 2022.

And now after 19 goal contributions (12 goals and seven assists), Zirkzee is set to join Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, Milan have informed Bologna, who qualified for the Champions League, that they are planning to trigger the forward’s €40m release clause, with talks now ongoing between the Rossoneri and Zirkzee’s entourage.

That means that Bayern Munich would receive €20m from the sale.

At one point, it looked as though Zirkzee may have re-joined his former club. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport in March, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former Bayern CEO, said: “I’ve always seen him play well for us. His bad luck was that he had someone like Lewandowski in front of him.” But on a potential return, added that it’s ‘entirely up to Max Eberl’.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder