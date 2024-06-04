Bayern Munich Plotting to Edge Out Barcelona for PSG Standout Amid Uncertain Future

As we approach the summer transfer window, there’s a lot of talk swirling around Xavi Simons’ future. According to a recent report, the 21-year-old won’t stick around at Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, it’s being suggested that he’ll be loaned out for the third year in a row.

This season, Simons made a name for himself at RB Leipzig, featuring in 43 matches across various competitions. His impressive tally of 10 goals and 15 assists caught the attention of several top European clubs.

FC Barcelona are reportedly keen on the player, but Bayern Munich seems prepared to gain the upper hand over the Catalan side. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that the German giants are “pushing” for Simons.

According to Romano, Bayern Munich director Max Eberl wants the PSG player because he signed him for RB Leipzig one year ago and was very convincing in his talks with the young star.

🚨🇳🇱 Bayern director Max Eberl, pushing for Xavi Simons as he’s signed him for RB Leipzig one year ago and was very convincing in talks with the player. Bayern are also keen on loan deal, with PSG still not planning to sell Xavi now. RB Leipzig and more clubs, also there. pic.twitter.com/jy2ji1olqG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2024

Bayern Munich are also keen on a loan deal, with PSG still not planning to sell Simons now. The youngster recently spoke with Eindhovens Dagblad and revealed that his future will not be decided in the next few days.

“I’ll make my decision after [UEFA Euro 2024],” Simons told the outlet. “Right now, my focus is entirely on the tournament. The intense competition in the German championship and the pressure we’ve faced have pushed my development to a new level.”