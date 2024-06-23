Bayern Munich optimistic of beating Premier League clubs to second signing

Bayern Munich are optimistic of beating RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs to the signing of Xavi Simons.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to allow Simons to leave this summer with the Ligue 1 champions considering various proposals for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old shone on loan at RB Leipzig in 2023-24, where he scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions, to break into the Netherlands national team and earn inclusion in the Bundesliga Team of the Year.

Leipzig want to renew their loan arrangement for a further season with PSG contemplating another temporary deal, though Bayern are pushing ahead with plans to sign Simons on loan with an obligation to buy.

Sky Germany are reporting that Bayern are optimistic of agreeing a deal with Simons open to the move. Bayern’s sporting director Max Erbl, was responsible for the deal that took Simons to Leipzig last summer before joining Bayern in January and retains a strong relationship with the Dutchman and his representatives.

Bayern’s interest will deal another transfer blow to Premier League clubs with several sides having been linked with Simons in recent weeks.

The Bundesliga side have already won the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, amid competition from Chelsea and Newcastle, and are now frontrunners to bring Simons to the Allianz Arena.

