Bayern Munich Open to Selling PSG Target Amid Contract Standstill, Barcelona and Real Madrid Links

Top clubs, including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, are closely monitoring Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2025.

Following Toni Kroos’s retirement announcement, Real Madrid is eyeing Kimmich, adding to the list of clubs interested in the player. PSG has been tracking him since earlier this year, and now that Bruno Guimarães is no longer a target, they might intensify their pursuit.

Barcelona benefits from having Hansi Flick as their manager, who previously coached Kimmich at Bayern Munich and the German national team. Similarly, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who managed the Bavarian side, is familiar with the veteran midfielder’s strengths and abilities.

Due to numerous clubs expressing interest in the talented player, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern Munich is now open to entertaining substantial offers for Kimmich this summer. This decision comes as talks regarding a contract extension have hit a standstill.

Earlier this month, Kimmich spoke about his future with Bayern Munich and noted that he’s currently concentrating on UEFA Euro 2024, which Germany will host.

“That’s not just up to me, but also on the club,” Kimmich told Sky Sports Germany. “The situation isn’t uncertain for me; I still have a year left on my contract. My focus is on the Euros. After that, I’m sure there will be a discussion. Bayern is my first point of contact.”