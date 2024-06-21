Bayern Munich will make one final offer for Fulham’s João Palhinha

According to Bild, Bayern Munich will make one final offer for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha.

Previously, it had been reported that Bayern’s attempts to sign Palhinha were set to pay off, with the Portuguese international agreeing personal terms with the record champions. Despite still having to enter negotiations with Fulham, there was a sense that a deal would eventually get over the line this summer from both parties.

However, since then, Bayern have seen two offers of €35 million and €45 million rejected by the London-based club. Nevertheless, it is understood that Der Rekordmeister are lining up one final offer for the midfielder.

The record champions are set to offer Fulham €46 million with add-ons for Palhinha’s signature.

Nonetheless, due to the Premier League club’s €70 million valuation of the Portuguese international, it is unclear whether they will accept Bayern’s offer. This is because the two clubs had agreed on a €58 million fee last summer before a move broke down in the final hours of the transfer window.

Fulham now do not want to receive a lower fee than that of last season, especially after Palhinha recently extended his deal at the club until 2028. Therefore, whether this final offer for Palhinha is accepted or not, it appears as though this transfer saga will finally come to its conclusion.

