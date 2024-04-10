[Getty Images]

Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown says Arsenal now face a "dangerous" second leg away in Germany next week after failing to put Bayern Munich away at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gunners fought back from 2-1 down at half-time to secure a 2-2 draw but may be disappointed not to take a lead to the Bundesliga giants, who are set to miss out on their domestic title for the first time in a decade.

"Bayern will realise they have underachieved this season with the players they've got," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There's always pressure at such a huge football club and they usually do win everything.

"This is a dangerous second leg for Arsenal. Bayern Munich will really feel like they've got something from it [the first leg].

"They'll be really positive. They've got a couple of goals against Arsenal and will have felt it would be a bit tougher.

"Credit to Mikel Arteta - making changes early and reacting to try to get back into the game. It just sets up an interesting second leg. You would say Bayern Munich now are slight favourites when before you'd lean towards Arsenal.

"Ultimately, this is what happens. We spoke about the players Bayern have who can hurt you at any particular time - and they have done that."

