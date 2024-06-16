Bayern Munich are now playing mind games with Alphonso Davies

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich are now willing to let Alphonso Davies’ contract run down.

Over the past twelve months, the transfer saga involving the Canadian left-back has ebbed back and forth between Real Madrid and Bayern. Initially, it was believed that the Spanish champions had agreed personal terms with Davies, as a move to Madrid became more and more likely.

However, it has since become clear that, as it stands, neither Bayern nor Real are willing to meet Davies’ contractual demand of €20 million a year. This has, therefore, left Der Rekordmeister in a position where they can negotiate with the Canadian, whose future is still unknown.

It is understood that discussions over a new deal had recently taken place, but the record champions were only willing to offer Davies an annual salary of €13 million to €14 million. With the 23-year-old yet to sign a contract extension, however, Bayern have had a change of heart.

The Bavarian giants are hoping to either sell Davies this summer or agree on a contract extension to avoid losing him on a free transfer. Regardless, the decision has been made to allow Davies to enter the final year of his contract and risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

Due to Davies’ drop-off in form over the last twelve months, neither Bayern nor Real are willing to make Davies such a lucrative offer. Nevertheless, should his form improve under Vincent Kompany, Der Rekordmeister would look to make financial improvements to their first offer for Davies and potentially match any offer made by Los Blancos.

GGFN: Will Shopland