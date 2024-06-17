Bayern Munich monitoring Chiesa amid Napoli, Roma and Premier League interest – report

Bayern Munich are the latest club to register an interest in unsettled Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa, according to multiple outlets in Italy on Monday evening.

The Italy international currently has just over 12 months remaining on his current Juventus contract, which runs until the summer of 2025. The Bianconeri effectively have three options on the table: Renew the contract, sell him this summer, or risk allowing him to leave for free this time next year.

It is a summer of change in Turin, as Thiago Motta was recently confirmed as the club’s new head coach, replacing Massimiliano Allegri. It remains to be seen whether Motta considers Chiesa as an important part of the club’s future.

What next for Chiesa?

If Juventus do decide to cash in on Chiesa this summer, there are already a queue of clubs waiting to pounce on the opportunity.

In Serie A, both Roma and Napoli have already made enquiries according to recent reports. There was also interest from Aston Villa last summer, and reports from Calciomercato.com that Newcaslte could also be interested.

However, according to both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato, Bayern Munich are also following the situation.

It has been suggested that Chiesa is still valued in the region of €40m-€50m, even with just one year remaining on his contract.